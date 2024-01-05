The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024

Undefeated Waubonsie Valley passes another test by beating rival Neuqua Valley

“We are buzzing right now,” Tyreek Coleman said. “We have a squad.”

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Undefeated Waubonsie Valley passes another test by beating rival Neuqua Valley
Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman (12) shoots a three against Neuqua Valley.

Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman (12) shoots a three against Neuqua Valley.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Undefeated in January is a rare feat and Waubonsie Valley junior Tyreek Coleman is enjoying every minute. 

“We are buzzing right now,” Coleman said. “We have a squad.”

The Warriors fended off their latest challenge on Friday, beating DuPage Valley rival Neuqua Valley 56-50 in Aurora. 

It was a matchup between two red-hot teams that both won their holiday tournaments. Waubonsie took the title at Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic and the Wildcats won the Wheeling Hardwood Classic. 

“This group is special, we are all super close,” Waubonsie Valley senior Tre Blissett said. “Beating Neuqua is always big.”

Coleman led with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Blissett added 14 points and Ryan Morton scored nine for the No. 14 Warriors (14-0, 4-0)

The No. 16 Wildcats (13-4, 3-1) dominated the second quarter and led 32-23 at halftime. 

“We did make an adjustment at halftime,” Waubonsie Valley coach Andrew Schweitzer said. “It allowed us to be a little more aggressive. Credit to the kids, they executed. It wasn’t even something we had practiced. But I couldn’t watch what I was watching in the first half anymore. You to change something.”

The Warriors outscored Neuqua 19-8 in the third quarter to build a two-point lead and then took control by holding the Wildcats scoreless for three minutes of the fourth quarter. Waubonsie Valley shot 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win. 

“We knew we had to stop them from getting open looks,” Coleman said. “They were definitely very smart about not putting the ball on the ground. We are usually able to get a lot ofturnovers but they moved the ball well and took care of it.”

Nathan Fiore led Neuqua Valley with 15 points off the bench and senior Joe Balgro added 11. Luke Kinkade, the Wildcats’ star senior, was held to just five points. 

“Neuqua is very good,” Schweitzer said. “Kinkade is very rarely going to have a shooting night like that. I know [in the next matchup] we had better be ready for a whole different Luke Kinkade.”

It isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Waubonsie Valley to complete an undefeated regular season. Several tough conference matchups are remaining on the schedule and major nonconference tests against Bolingbrook and West Aurora, but the Wildcats won’t be overmatched in any of those games. 

“We don’t really talk about undefeated,” Schweitzer said. “I love for them to get publicity, that’s awesome. But what is important to us is improving our team chemistry and our culture.”

Next Up In News
Bears president’s family foundation makes $1 million donation to Lurie Children’s Hospital
Supreme Court will decide Trump ballot issue
Prosecutors close their case in FBG Duck murder trial: ‘They brutally executed him ... when he was out shopping for his son’
Victims of Yellow Line crash hesitant to ride again
Body found on CTA Blue Line tracks near O’Hare Airport
Dry January: Chicagoans experiment with sobriety in the new year
The Latest
Gisela Gama holds her son, Ethan Lopez, 6, as he rings a bell to celebrate his last chemotherapy session at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.
News
Bears president’s family foundation makes $1 million donation to Lurie Children’s Hospital
Bears president Kevin Warren and his wife, Greta Warren, made the donation to the hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in honor of his late sister, who died in 2014 from brain cancer.
By Phyllis Cha
 
The Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Nation/World
Supreme Court will decide Trump ballot issue
Colorado’s high court ruled Trump should not be on the GOP primary ballot in that state, citing the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which bars insurrectionists from holding public office. Five Illinois voters filed a similar objection to Trump’s nominating petitions on Thursday.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press and Nicholas Riccardi | Associated Press
 
Courtroom sketch depicts six members and associates of the O Block faction of the Black Disciples, charged in the killing of rapper FBG Duck, during the trial.
FBG Duck
Prosecutors close their case in FBG Duck murder trial: ‘They brutally executed him ... when he was out shopping for his son’
The government’s case hinges on proving that O Block is a criminal enterprise that has been locked in a violent conflict with Duck’s Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples.
By Tom Schuba
 
Billy Donovan
Sports
Billy Donovan trying to find right rotation amid injury bug
“When you have players that are coming back, the minutes for certain guys could change, but it doesn’t mean while they’re [the younger players] in there that I want them doing anything differently,” Donovan said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks in front of a backdrop with a flag and campaign logos during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa.
Editorials
Donald Trump’s candidacy, and America’s democracy, head to the U.S. Supreme Court
Whether Trump should be kicked off ballots under the 14th Amendment gets to the heart of what makes our democracy tick: free and fair elections among candidates who, at the least, meet basic qualifications to hold a particular office.
By CST Editorial Board
 