Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 1, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is more laid-back; however, with such strong activity taking place in your Money House, you can’t ignore ways to boost your income, or get a better-paying job, or attract money to you, in general. Plus, Mars in your sign makes you ready to go, go, go!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because the sun, Jupiter and Venus are in your sign (as well as Mercury and Uranus) you’re charming, interesting, entertaining and a bit impulsive. Others will certainly enjoy your company. Today you’re high viz. and people will notice you. “Look Ma, no hands!”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today is a time of mixed messages for you. In one way, you want to explore and do something different because you want a bit of adventure and a change of scenery. You also feel competitive with groups and friends. Nevertheless, another influence makes you want to hide and be low-key. Your call.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to kick back and relax. Enjoy schmoozing with others, especially younger people or creative, artistic types. Group activities will be a source of pleasure and rewards for you. Nevertheless, you can’t ignore taxes, debt and financial matters. It was ever thus.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a tricky day because in one way, with a gaggle of planets at the top of your chart, you’re in charge. You look magnificent. However, the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to be conciliatory and cooperative. Timing is everything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Focus on work and getting better organized in whatever you do today. Likewise, you might want to organize your efforts to improve your own health because more than any other sign, you are aware of what is necessary to stay well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to relax and pursue playful activities or to enjoy socializing with others. Sports events, fun times with children, plus an appreciation of the arts, including the entertainment world, will all be excellent choices for you. (Be patient with partners and close friends.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Try to steal some time for yourself so that you can kick back and relax at home. You will enjoy a chance to take it easy in familiar surroundings. You might have a discussion with a female relative. Although you’re in work mode, today you need time off for good behavior.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Seek out someone today because you have a strong need to share your ideas with others. You have something to say and you need to be heard. You also want to socialize; nevertheless, your main focus is on work and being productive. So much to do, so little time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Money issues have your attention today. Nevertheless, take care of what is pressing and make time for fun and pleasure because this is the perfect time to relax and enjoy socializing with others. Romance is promising! You will also enjoy fun activities with kids.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Get in touch with family members because you might want to entertain at home. (Invite the gang over!) The main thing to keep in mind is that you need time to relax and enjoy yourself today. You might persuade someone else to pick up the slack to give you some rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s totally appropriate for you to seek some privacy today or find ways to enjoy yourself in solitude away from the busyness of everything around you. This is a busy, fast-paced week but today, you need a breather.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Joanna Lumley (1946) shares your birthday today. You are calm, intelligent and insightful. You are also cautious and careful. You always know what’s going on around you. This is a year of learning and teaching. Give yourself opportunities to study belief systems that can enrich your life at a deeper level. Physical exercise will be important.

