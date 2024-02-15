Preston Gabriel Nelson, Illinois 12th Congressional District

Preston Gabriel Nelson Profile About Preston Gabriel Nelson Party: Democrat

Elected office: U.S. House of Representatives

District: 12

Incumbent: No

Opponent: Brian Roberts

Age: 33

Hometown: Lebanon

Work: Director, Martin Solar

Previous political experience: N/A

Education: A.A.S. Rend Lake College

Campaign website: https://vote4nelson.com/

Twitter: @Preston4Congres

Facebook: Vote 4 Nelson - Preston Gabriel Nelson for US Congress

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Preston Gabriel Nelson: Hamas is a terrorist organization, and Israel has a terrible government. This bad situation is the result of billions of dollars funding cronyism in Israel, over decades. Israel deserves to be an independent nation, and all of its citizens should have the right to actively participate in their electoral process, without being undermined by foreign dollars, whether it be from the United States, Saudi Arabia, or Iran.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Preston Gabriel Nelson: It is unacceptable that Americans are made to give away billions of dollars for more war, while we can hardly afford our own groceries. It is also unacceptable the conduct of both the United States State Department, and the Russian government, as we have ALL been actively undermining Ukraine’s Democracy, for years. The European Union and/or the United Nations should intervene in Ukraine to prohibit anymore American or Russian influence within Ukraine’s borders.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Preston Gabriel Nelson: Special interests, and corporate control of politicians is the greatest threat to democracy, and our nation.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Preston Gabriel Nelson: I would coordinate with philanthropists, investment professionals, and billionaires to quickly construct new cities on the Mexican side of the border where the asylum seekers can build safe new lives and thriving communities.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Preston Gabriel Nelson: On one hand, streamline legal immigration, and expedite processing of simple visas, especially in the work and study categories. On the other hand, secure the border from illegal immigration and help to create new safe communities on the southern side.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Preston Gabriel Nelson:



End corporate lobbying. The main root of price inflation is expanded money supply, and that largely happens as a result of corporate bailouts, corporate tax-breaks, and typical establishment policy that has tax dollars regularly flowing to special interests. An end to corporate lobbying will end this misrepresentation, which is the root of so much expenditure. Clean the food supply, get rid of toxic chemicals like “Trans-fat” in the diet as well as those in household items, like PFAS. 6 in 10 Americans now have chronic disease, and the leading cause of the nation’s $4+ trillion in annual health care hosts. We will save so much money, and have a healthier, happier population. End the wars, which were started and prolonged by Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden. We all know the real purpose in these expeditions: the enrichment of Cheney’s Halliburton, and the rest of the Military Industrial Complex, which is one of the heaviest congressional-lobbying-industries (back to point 1).

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Preston Gabriel Nelson: I am likely the only candidate on record, talking about inflation nearly a decade ago. This is a most serious topic, and should have been seen by our elected officials long ago, in order to prevent the present situation.

The first step to fixing the problem, is voting out all of the failed politicians who have led us to this mess, even while they have previously won elections and reelections by lavish campaign contributions from the corporate donors who urge for inflationary policy (big spending, for their own benefit).

Next, cut obtuse spending. End the wars. Clean our food supply and industries in order to save on trillions in healthcare costs.

Finally, STANDARDIZE OUR CURRENCY. Inflation has pervaded, ever since Nixon took us off of the gold standard. The next standard does not have to be gold, but there must be a standard in order to prevent this from happening anymore. While the Federal Reserve prefers about 3% inflation, I disagree. The target should be zero. Even at 3%, the US Dollar loses HALF of it’s purchase-power every 27 years. That eats away from savings, and negates positive interest rates. It makes retirement harder, and hurts the working and poor the most. Without persistent inflation, we will not have to constantly fight over SS-COLA adjustments, or minimum wage changes.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Preston Gabriel Nelson: Our lack of real representation in Washington is the root of most problems. I am trying to win this election in order to stabilize our economy, re-prioritize policy to take care of Americans and our local communities, ending the healthcare epidemics, and letting the economy flourish again.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Preston Gabriel Nelson: I am truly independent. I am not backed by any special interests, or even party frameworks. John Adams said “There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.” I am ready to throw the entire two-party-system out the window, and get to work representing EVERYONE.

