Friday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Friday, February 2, 2024
BIG NORTHERN
Byron at Rockford Christian, 7:00
Genoa-Kingston at Dixon, 7:00
Oregon at Stillman Valley, 7:00
Rock Falls at Rockford Lutheran, 6:45
Winnebago at North Boone, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE
Brother Rice at St. Rita, 7:00
DePaul at St. Ignatius, 7:00
Fenwick at De La Salle, 6:30
Leo at Loyola, 6:30
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE
Aurora Central at Providence, 7:00
IC Catholic at Montini, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00
St. Laurence at Marmion, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Highland Park at Niles North, 7:00
Niles West at Maine West, 7:00
Vernon Hills at Maine East, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Deerfield at Glenbrook South, 7:00
Evanston at New Trier, 7:15
Maine South at Glenbrook North, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
Hope Academy at Marian Central, 7:30
CHICAGO PREP
Cristo Rey at Holy Trinity, 6:30
Walther Christian at Ellison, 7:00
DU KANE
Geneva at Batavia, 7:00
Glenbard North at Lake Park, 7:00
St. Charles East at St. Charles North, 7:00
Wheaton-Warr. South at Wheaton North, 7:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00
Metea Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
Naperville Central at Naperville North, 7:30
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Marist, 7:00
Nazareth at Carmel, 7:00
Notre Dame at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
St. Viator at St. Patrick, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Huntley, 7:30
Crystal Lake Central at Hampshire, 7:30
Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove, 7:30
Dundee-Crown at Jacobs, 7:30
McHenry at Prairie Ridge, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Herscher, 6:45
Lisle at Wilmington, 6:45
Manteno at Streator, 6:45
Reed-Custer at Peotone, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
North Shore at Northridge, 6:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Kaneland, 7:00
Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Waldorf at Beacon, 5:00
METRO SUBURBAN
Ridgewood at Elmwood Park, 7:00
Riverside-Brookfield at Westmont, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Buffalo Grove at Wheeling, 7:30
Elk Grove at Rolling Meadows, 7:30
Hersey at Prospect, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 7:30
Palatine at Fremd, 7:30
Schaumburg at Conant, 7:30
NIC - 10
Auburn at Belvidere, 7:30
Belvidere North at Jefferson, 7:00
Boylan at Hononegah, 7:15
Harlem at Freeport, 7:15
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Zurich at Lake Forest, 7:00
Libertyville at Mundelein, 7:00
Stevenson at Zion-Benton, 7:00
Waukegan at Warren, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Christian Liberty at Schaumburg Christian, 6:00
Christian Life at South Beloit, 6:45
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at Wauconda, 7:00
Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 7:00
Grayslake North at Antioch, 7:00
North Chicago at Lakes, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Tinley Park at Thornton Fr. South, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Reavis at Eisenhower, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Argo at Oak Forest, 6:30
Evergreen Park at Hillcrest, 6:00
Richards at Bremen, 6:00
Shepard at Lemont, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Kankakee, 6:30
Thornridge at Thornton, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Plainfield East at Plainfield South, 6:30
Romeoville at Joliet West, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Minooka at Plainfield North, 6:30
West Aurora at Oswego East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bolingbrook at Sandburg, 6:00
Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Andrew, 6:30
Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
TRI-COUNTY
Lowpoint-Washburn at Seneca, 7:00
Marquette at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
Putnam County at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30
St. Bede at Midland, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at South Elgin, 7:00
East Aurora at West Chicago, 7:00
Elgin at Larkin, 7:00
Fenton at Streamwood, 7:00
Glenbard South at Glenbard East, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Downers Grove South at Willowbrook, 7:30
Hinsdale South at Proviso East, 6:00
Leyden at Morton, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central, 7:00
Proviso West at Downers Grove North, 7:30
York at Lyons, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
ACERO-Cruz at ACERO-Garcia, 5:30
Horizon-McKinley at Goode, 4:30
LaMoille at West Carroll, 7:30
Ottawa at Sandwich, 7:00
Southland at Timothy Christian, 7:30
Trinity Oaks at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:00
UIC Prep at Clark, 4:30
Washington at Hancock, 6:00
Yorkville at St. Francis, 6:30
LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT
at Somonauk
Indian Creek vs. Newark, 5:00
Somonauk vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30
Serena vs. Earlville, 8:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - CONSOLATION
Semi-Finals at Dunbar
Manley vs. Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00
Austin vs. Mather, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE
Semi-Finals at North Lawndale
Foreman vs. Julian, 7:00
Horizon-Southwest vs. Bowen, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Illinois Lutheran at Beecher, 7:00
Grant Park at Donovan, 7:00
Grace Christian at St. Anne, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Clifton Central, 7:00