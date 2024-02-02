The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Lindblom’s Kolby Capers (3) drives the ball around Lincoln Park.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

BIG NORTHERN

Byron at Rockford Christian, 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at Dixon, 7:00

Oregon at Stillman Valley, 7:00

Rock Falls at Rockford Lutheran, 6:45

Winnebago at North Boone, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE

Brother Rice at St. Rita, 7:00

DePaul at St. Ignatius, 7:00

Fenwick at De La Salle, 6:30

Leo at Loyola, 6:30

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE

Aurora Central at Providence, 7:00

IC Catholic at Montini, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00

St. Laurence at Marmion, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Highland Park at Niles North, 7:00

Niles West at Maine West, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Maine East, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Deerfield at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Evanston at New Trier, 7:15

Maine South at Glenbrook North, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Hope Academy at Marian Central, 7:30

CHICAGO PREP

Cristo Rey at Holy Trinity, 6:30

Walther Christian at Ellison, 7:00

DU KANE

Geneva at Batavia, 7:00

Glenbard North at Lake Park, 7:00

St. Charles East at St. Charles North, 7:00

Wheaton-Warr. South at Wheaton North, 7:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00

Metea Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

Naperville Central at Naperville North, 7:30

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Marist, 7:00

Nazareth at Carmel, 7:00

Notre Dame at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

St. Viator at St. Patrick, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Huntley, 7:30

Crystal Lake Central at Hampshire, 7:30

Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove, 7:30

Dundee-Crown at Jacobs, 7:30

McHenry at Prairie Ridge, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Herscher, 6:45

Lisle at Wilmington, 6:45

Manteno at Streator, 6:45

Reed-Custer at Peotone, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

North Shore at Northridge, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Kaneland, 7:00

Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Waldorf at Beacon, 5:00

METRO SUBURBAN

Ridgewood at Elmwood Park, 7:00

Riverside-Brookfield at Westmont, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Buffalo Grove at Wheeling, 7:30

Elk Grove at Rolling Meadows, 7:30

Hersey at Prospect, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

Palatine at Fremd, 7:30

Schaumburg at Conant, 7:30

NIC - 10

Auburn at Belvidere, 7:30

Belvidere North at Jefferson, 7:00

Boylan at Hononegah, 7:15

Harlem at Freeport, 7:15

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Zurich at Lake Forest, 7:00

Libertyville at Mundelein, 7:00

Stevenson at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Waukegan at Warren, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Christian Liberty at Schaumburg Christian, 6:00

Christian Life at South Beloit, 6:45

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at Wauconda, 7:00

Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 7:00

Grayslake North at Antioch, 7:00

North Chicago at Lakes, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Tinley Park at Thornton Fr. South, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Reavis at Eisenhower, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Oak Forest, 6:30

Evergreen Park at Hillcrest, 6:00

Richards at Bremen, 6:00

Shepard at Lemont, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Kankakee, 6:30

Thornridge at Thornton, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Plainfield East at Plainfield South, 6:30

Romeoville at Joliet West, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Minooka at Plainfield North, 6:30

West Aurora at Oswego East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bolingbrook at Sandburg, 6:00

Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Andrew, 6:30

Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

Lowpoint-Washburn at Seneca, 7:00

Marquette at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

Putnam County at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30

St. Bede at Midland, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at South Elgin, 7:00

East Aurora at West Chicago, 7:00

Elgin at Larkin, 7:00

Fenton at Streamwood, 7:00

Glenbard South at Glenbard East, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Downers Grove South at Willowbrook, 7:30

Hinsdale South at Proviso East, 6:00

Leyden at Morton, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central, 7:00

Proviso West at Downers Grove North, 7:30

York at Lyons, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

ACERO-Cruz at ACERO-Garcia, 5:30

Horizon-McKinley at Goode, 4:30

LaMoille at West Carroll, 7:30

Ottawa at Sandwich, 7:00

Southland at Timothy Christian, 7:30

Trinity Oaks at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:00

UIC Prep at Clark, 4:30

Washington at Hancock, 6:00

Yorkville at St. Francis, 6:30

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

Indian Creek vs. Newark, 5:00

Somonauk vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30

Serena vs. Earlville, 8:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - CONSOLATION

Semi-Finals at Dunbar

Manley vs. Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00

Austin vs. Mather, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE

Semi-Finals at North Lawndale

Foreman vs. Julian, 7:00

Horizon-Southwest vs. Bowen, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY TOURNAMENT

Illinois Lutheran at Beecher, 7:00

Grant Park at Donovan, 7:00

Grace Christian at St. Anne, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Clifton Central, 7:00

