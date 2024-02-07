Natalie Toro, Illinois Senate 20th District

Natalie Toro Profile About Natalie Toro Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois Senate District: 20 Incumbent: Yes Opponent: Dave Nayak, Geary Yonker, Graciela Guzman Age: 36 Hometown: Chicago Work: State Senator for the Illinois State Senate- State of Illinois; Teacher- Chicago Public Schools (2013-2023) Previous political experience: I was appointed to the Illinois State Senate in July of 2023. Prior to that, I have not held any political office. Education: Lane Tech High School; Bachelor’s of Education- Northeastern Illinois University Campaign website: http://toroforsenate.com/ Twitter: N/A Facebook: N/A

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Natalie Toro: Illinois public officials have betrayed the public trust, time and time again and I hear from constituents as I am talking to them on the campaign about the cynicism they rightly have with the government. Illinois need reforms that include but are not limited to following:



A ban on outside employment or consulting for elected officials. The corruption that we have seen has come from elected officials putting their personal interests in private businesses ahead of the public trust. Strengthen lobbying rules that require disclosure from executives of organizations that do business with the State. ComEd in particular benefited from opaque rules regarding what activity needed to be disclosed. Term limits on legislative leaders and committee chairs. I firmly believe that that power the led to the corruption we saw is directly related to control that comes from holding the power over legislation and the budget process. I would support a 10-year term limit on legislative leaders and committee chairs. That is more than enough time to enact a legislative agenda for the State of Illinois.

I would commit to these reforms and vote for them when they come to a vote.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Natalie Toro: A pension is a promise, period. We need to address the unfunded liability so public servants can retire with dignity. I understand the fiscal strain it has on the economy, but any efforts to diminish pensions would take money out of working peoples pockets which would also negatively impact our economy.

Previous politicians borrowed from the future and we are living with the problem now. My approach to pensions would be to fully fund our actuarial responsibilities through progressive revenue streams as well as work to maintain headcount at the state so we have people continuing to pay into the system.

We also need to offer reforms that don’t diminish benefits but give consideration to pensioners who make decisions on how they receive their money. A good example of this was the COLA buy outs that have helped alleviate the actuarial pressure.

It took decades to get into this mess, but my colleagues and I are taking the steps needed to right the ship.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Natalie Toro: Illinois has a diverse and dynamic economy. I am committed to supporting, sponsoring, and passing legislation that creates good paying jobs, supports organized labor and creates new infrastructure projects. At the district level, we need to ensure that our young people have access to free college or entry into apprenticeship programs. Also at the district level we need to help build affordable quality housing so people’s incomes are not eaten up by rent and mortgages. The state needs to keep on the path of fiscal solvency that has led to our credit upgrades and lowering of debt. We also need to continue to invest in vertical and horizontal infrastructure to show businesses investing in our state is a good bet. We also need to modernize our tax code. One of Illinois’ largest problems is that we have 19th century tax code in a 21st century economy.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Natalie Toro: Independent remapping has been an ongoing point of discussion for years. I support maps that are fair and balanced and that allow all Illinois residents to have equal and adequate representation in government. I don’t believe politicians should be able to pick their voters and support the concept of fair maps, however the diversity of our state’s population makes it difficult to implement maps that don’t take into account the need for black and brown representation in Springfield.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Natalie Toro: Public Safety. This is without a doubt the number one issue I hear about when talking to voters. I want the people in my community and district to feel as safe at 10 p.m. as they do at 10 a.m. We will do this by addressing the root causes of crime and offering treatment not trauma.

Education. I am committed to ensuring that all students across the 20th district have access to a quality education and the ability to thrive- regardless of zip code. Furthermore, I am committed to supporting early childhood educators, adequately funding early education programs, and raising the standard of care young children receive to ensure that they are set up for success in the classroom and as an adult. We also need to offer free college and apprenticeship opportunities for people to advance their careers.

Affordable Housing and Economic Justice. My district has seen significant change over the last few decades, what was once a predominantly Latino working and lower income has become gentrified over the years. Having spent my entire life in this district, It breaks my heart that, many families rooted in our communities are pushed out by rising costs. That is why I am working on legislation to allow property tax freezes for long term residents and middle and low income tax breaks for renters so they are not priced out of the neighborhood.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Natalie Toro: My life and work are rooted in the 20th Senate district, I lived here my entire life and want to see my community thrive. As a public school teacher, I am the only candidate in the race that has seen the effect that decisions in Springfield have on the classroom, which education is one of largest areas Springfield has control over in our lives. I am a rank and file union member. I know what it is like to give up a paycheck for a work action.