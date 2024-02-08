Abdelnasser Rashid, Illinois House 21st District

Abdelnasser Rashid Profile About Abdelnasser Rashid Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 21 Incumbent: Yes Opponent: Vidal Vasquez Age: 34 Hometown: Bridgeview Work: State Representative, Technology Consultant Previous political experience: Four years of experience in Cook County Government Education: Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance & Economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (Neubauer Civic Scholar) Campaign website: rashidforillinois.com Twitter: @reprashidil Facebook: Abdelnasser Rashid

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Abdelnasser Rashid: The very first bill I introduced after I was sworn into office last year was HB 2892, which significantly strengthens the powers of the Legislative Inspector General. Under this bill, the Legislative Inspector General would have the authority to conduct investigations, issue subpoenas and release findings without the approval of a legislative commission. This is an important reform that fully empowers the Legislative Inspector General, gives the people who work in the legislative branch the protection they deserve, and gives the constituents we serve the reassurance that we are doing all that is required to root out wrongdoing.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Abdelnasser Rashid: Since the end of Bruce Rauner’s disastrous term as governor, we’ve come a long way to restore the state’s fiscal health, including nine credit upgrades, further investments in the state’s rainy day fund, and additional payments for pension obligations. We must continue to pass responsible budgets that are both socially and fiscally responsible. By treating pension payments as non-negotiable and securing progressive revenue, we will be on track to address this long standing challenge to our state.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Abdelnasser Rashid: My district’s proximity to Midway Airport and to transportation infrastructure, including rail, has made it a favorable place for job creation across industries. I will continue to advocate for further investment in our state’s infrastructure, particularly water infrastructure to mitigate and prevent flooding and to remove and replace lead service lines. Public works projects like these have the benefit of significantly improving public health while creating good-paying jobs. My district was hit hard by severe storms last summer and would stand to benefit significantly from these investments.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Abdelnasser Rashid: The best way to ensure redistricting is done fairly nationwide is for Congress to pass federal redistricting reform. I do support an independent remap process in Illinois.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Abdelnasser Rashid: Due to severe storms driven by climate change, as well as aging infrastructure, large parts of my district are prone to flooding. This requires a multi-front effort to solve, including cooperation between local, state and federal governments to devise a regional solution to this environmental crisis. We also need to ensure the region’s eligibility for flood insurance is properly reviewed, and that residents are able to access the resources they need if other disasters hit. I introduced HB 4123 over the summer to ensure that the State of Illinois is able to supplement the limited disaster relief funding available through FEMA.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Abdelnasser Rashid: In my first year, I was proud to pass five bills into law and I supported state investments in early childhood, K-12 and higher education, homelessness prevention, and healthcare. I cosponsored legislation to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, and I was appointed co-chair of the State’s first Artificial Intelligence task force due to my leadership on AI policy. As the state’s first and only Palestinian-American legislator, I bring a perspective to the legislature that enriches our democratic process. Most importantly, the work we’ve started to uplift Illinois’ working families is not done, and I would be honored to continue this important work if given the opportunity.

