The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Sonia Anne Khalil running for Illinois House 36th District in the 2024 primaries.

Provided

Candidate Questionnaires

Sonia Anne Khalil, Illinois House 36th District

Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.

By  Politics and Government Team
   
Candidate Profile: Sonia Anne Khalil

About Sonia Anne Khalil

Party: Democratic

Elected office: Illinois House

District: 36

Incumbent: No

Opponent: Rick Ryan

Age: 34

Hometown: Palos Hills

Work: Administrative Operations Coordinator, City of Markham

Previous political experience: I previously worked in the Cook County Clerk’s Office (2012-2020)

Education: Attended Moraine Valley Community College and Miami Dade College

Campaign website: soniaforus.com

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: N/A

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide
View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024
Read

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption

Tackling corruption

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?

Sonia Anne Khalil: I fully support ethics reforms that ensure elected officials are held accountable to the highest standards. Public servants should be focused on the interests of their constituents, not personal gain. I will support legislation allowing the Inspector General to have the powers needed to investigate lawmakers. With proper guardrails in place, this is one way to clean up Illinois’ reputation. We also should stop the revolving door practices in which elected officials, once they leave office, serve as lobbyists for special interest groups they were previously tasked with regulating.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis

State pension crisis

Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?

Sonia Anne Khalil: First and foremost, we cannot punt the pension problem for future generations, as previous governors and lawmakers have done. Being fiscally responsible means paying at least the statutorily required pension payment every year. Surpluses in income and sales tax revenues should go in part toward pensions, and I would not support any more pension holidays.

Candidate question: Job growth

Job growth

Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.

Sonia Anne Khalil: I would look to restore technical and vocational education resources and fund infrastructure projects that our state desperately needs. My district has major commercial corridors, a major mall, several hospitals, community colleges, along with a diversity of industries. I will support efforts to leverage these incredible assets in the district to attract further investments that create good-paying jobs. In addition, I will work to raise funding levels for education and healthcare so that more teachers and healthcare workers can be trained, hired, and retained.

Candidate Question: Redistricting

Redistricting

Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.

Sonia Anne Khalil: I believe that an independent citizens commission is best suited to draw Illinois districts fairly and competitively while following the requirements of federal and state voting rights laws.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems

Solving local problems

What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?

Sonia Anne Khalil: Many in my district struggle with affordable and accessible healthcare. Many people, including seniors, are struggling with high prescription drug costs, insurance instability, and medical debt. I believe that nobody who gets sick should have to choose between paying for their treatment, a mortgage payment, or a utility bill. I will work to improve health outcomes in the state and work with insurance providers, nurses, and patients to get to the root causes of inequity in the system.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch

Final pitch

Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.

Sonia Anne Khalil: I am a lifelong resident of the district and I’m running to give back to the community that gave me so much. As a cancer survivor, I know from experience the need for affordable, quality healthcare and lower drug prices. I also understand the economic hardships of middle class families and will fight for property tax relief. I am the only candidate in this race who has always supported a woman’s right to choose. In addition, one of the foremost duties of a state representative is to be an ethical and responsible fiscal steward, and I believe I am better-suited to put the interests of our families first. I would be honored to earn the support of my neighbors in the 36th District.

Crime
Lurie Children’s Hospital blames ‘known criminal actor,’ but sheds little light on nine-day communication breakdown
Crime
Top prosecutor says ShotSpotter has little impact on gun violence cases as mayor faces pressure to renew contract
Fran Spielman Show
Top lawmaker says Sox must say how they hope to finance South Loop ballpark
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pauses during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 10, 2024. House Republicans are off to a raucous start in their first week back in Washington after an extended holiday break. Some are openly criticizing new House Speaker Mike Johnson. Others helped sink a routine procedural vote to express their displeasure with topline spending levels that Johnson negotiated with Democrats for the current fiscal year.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Columnists
Republicans are taking the country with them as they keep spiraling downward
Donald Trump’s ouster from the White House in 2020 didn’t mark the end of dysfunction and chaos in Washington. Since then, the turbid depths to which the Republican Party can sink have only steepened.
By S. E. Cupp
 
A photo of Cole Kmet playing in a game.
Bears
Bears TE Cole Kmet played through broken arm vs. Packers, on track for OTAs
Kmet expects it to have no effect on his offseason preparation.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), speaks at a podium.
Money
AI-generated voices in robocalls can scam people. The FCC just made them illegal
Those who break the law can face steep fines, with a maximum of more than $23,000 per call, the FCC said.
By Ali Swenson | AP
 
Image of Charles M. Hughes, Illinois 6th Congressional District candidate running in the 2024 primaries.
Candidate Questionnaires
Charles M. Hughes, Illinois 6th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 
Portrait of Mike Quigley, Illinois 5th Congressional District candidate running in the 2024 primaries.&nbsp;
Candidate Questionnaires
Mike Quigley, Illinois 5th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 