Sonia Anne Khalil, Illinois House 36th District

Candidate Profile: Sonia Anne Khalil About Sonia Anne Khalil Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 36 Incumbent: No Opponent: Rick Ryan Age: 34 Hometown: Palos Hills Work: Administrative Operations Coordinator, City of Markham Previous political experience: I previously worked in the Cook County Clerk’s Office (2012-2020) Education: Attended Moraine Valley Community College and Miami Dade College Campaign website: soniaforus.com Twitter: N/A Facebook: N/A

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Sonia Anne Khalil: I fully support ethics reforms that ensure elected officials are held accountable to the highest standards. Public servants should be focused on the interests of their constituents, not personal gain. I will support legislation allowing the Inspector General to have the powers needed to investigate lawmakers. With proper guardrails in place, this is one way to clean up Illinois’ reputation. We also should stop the revolving door practices in which elected officials, once they leave office, serve as lobbyists for special interest groups they were previously tasked with regulating.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Sonia Anne Khalil: First and foremost, we cannot punt the pension problem for future generations, as previous governors and lawmakers have done. Being fiscally responsible means paying at least the statutorily required pension payment every year. Surpluses in income and sales tax revenues should go in part toward pensions, and I would not support any more pension holidays.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Sonia Anne Khalil: I would look to restore technical and vocational education resources and fund infrastructure projects that our state desperately needs. My district has major commercial corridors, a major mall, several hospitals, community colleges, along with a diversity of industries. I will support efforts to leverage these incredible assets in the district to attract further investments that create good-paying jobs. In addition, I will work to raise funding levels for education and healthcare so that more teachers and healthcare workers can be trained, hired, and retained.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Sonia Anne Khalil: I believe that an independent citizens commission is best suited to draw Illinois districts fairly and competitively while following the requirements of federal and state voting rights laws.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Sonia Anne Khalil: Many in my district struggle with affordable and accessible healthcare. Many people, including seniors, are struggling with high prescription drug costs, insurance instability, and medical debt. I believe that nobody who gets sick should have to choose between paying for their treatment, a mortgage payment, or a utility bill. I will work to improve health outcomes in the state and work with insurance providers, nurses, and patients to get to the root causes of inequity in the system.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Sonia Anne Khalil: I am a lifelong resident of the district and I’m running to give back to the community that gave me so much. As a cancer survivor, I know from experience the need for affordable, quality healthcare and lower drug prices. I also understand the economic hardships of middle class families and will fight for property tax relief. I am the only candidate in this race who has always supported a woman’s right to choose. In addition, one of the foremost duties of a state representative is to be an ethical and responsible fiscal steward, and I believe I am better-suited to put the interests of our families first. I would be honored to earn the support of my neighbors in the 36th District.

