Former Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan announces transfer to Iowa

The junior will have two years of eligibility at Iowa, which is trying to turn around one of the least productive offenses over the past three years.

By  Associated Press
   
Brendan Sullivan

Former Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan announced he will transfer to Iowa.

Gail Burton/AP

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Brendan Sullivan has announced his transfer from Northwestern to Iowa, a critical addition for a team that saw one of its 2023 starting quarterbacks leave the program after spring practice and has another still recovering from a major knee injury.

Sullivan announced his decision on social media Wednesday night, and the Iowa program reposted it on its X account.

Sullivan started four games and appeared in six for the Wildcats last season. He completed 63 of 99 passes, with two interceptions, for 714 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran 75 times for 160 yards and two TDs.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior from Davison, Michigan, will have two years of eligibility at Iowa, which is trying to turn around one of the least productive offenses over the past three years.

Iowa had hoped to make progress with Michigan transfer Cade McNamara, who started the first five games before he tore the ACL in his left knee. McNamara was limited in spring practice. Deacon Hill started the last nine games and entered the transfer portal after the team’s spring scrimmage.

