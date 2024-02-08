Landmarks panel vote is an important step to help preserve three historic Chicago churches

The Commission on Chicago Landmarks will decide whether to grant preliminary landmark status to a 118-year old Hyde Park church Thursday, while recommending two other religious edifices for National Register of Historic Places listings.

Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., is up for a preliminary landmark designation that would protect the exterior of the building from demolition.

The structure, built in 1906, was designed by the noted architect James Gambel Rogers.

Meanwhile, the panel is expected to ask the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council to nominate First Immanuel Lutheran Church and parsonage, 1124-1134 S. Ashland Ave., and Holy Rosary Church, 11130 S. King Dr., for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

In a city where historic religious architecture is too often at risk of demolition or out and out dilapidation, it’s a good sign to see the city speak up for three neighborhood churches.

The designation and the National Register listings play an important part in making the public and decision-makers more aware of the need to preserve this important class of architecture.

Located two blocks south of Frank Lloyd Wright’s celebrated Robe House, 5757 S. Woodlawn Ave., Hyde Park Union, with its sandstone exterior makes its own architectural contribution to the street.

Inside, the church also boasts impressive stained glass windows by Tiffany and other high- end window makers of the day.

The designation would protect the church exterior and rooflines from demolition or unsympathetic alterations until a recommendation for permanent landmark status — ultimately approved by the City Council — is made within a year’s time.

First Immanuel Lutheran and Holy Rosary churches would be welcome additions to the National Register.

Built in 1888, First Immanuel has a limestone exterior and a soaring bell tower and rose window overlooking Ashland Avenue.

The church has received preservation grants to help the congregation repair the building. A spot on the National Register can only help these efforts.

Same for Holy Rosary, built in 1880. Now known as Greater Tabernacle Cathedral, the Roseland neighborhood church — with its red-brick exterior and arched windows — was designed by Solon Beman, who was the architect of the former town of Pullman located just east.

There is more work to be done when it comes to protecting Chicago’s historic houses of worship.

But the landmarks commissions actions would represent an important step toward saving and shining light on this vital architecture.

