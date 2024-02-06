The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Chicago Auburn Gresham News

Little Flower Church wilts on the South Side as community pushes to preserve it

“This church was a real mainstay and cornerstone of the community for so long,” said Ward Miller with Preservation Chicago. “It’s really wrenching to see the building not only closed but vacant and vandalized.”

By  Kaitlin Washburn and Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Little Flower Church wilts on the South Side as community pushes to preserve it
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.

The former St. Therese the Infant Jesus Church, known as Little Flower, at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.

Provided by Decaying Midwest

When an urban explorer stumbled across the old, boarded-up church at the corner of 80th and Wood streets, the signs of its neglect and decay piqued his curiosity.

Hidden beyond the broken windows, crumbling drywall and flooded floors were intricate columns, vaulted ceilings and intact stained glass that included the church’s famed flower window.

“It was absolutely stunning,” the explorer said, who requested anonymity to avoid getting busted for trespassing. He found the South Side church last December and posted a video of his exploration on the Instagram page Decaying Midwest. The post got over 10,000 likes.

The church has been known by many names, but the community remembers it best as the Little Flower Church, a Catholic parish in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. The limestone-facade church was built over 70 years ago and served worshipers for decades.

“This church was a real mainstay and cornerstone of the community for so long,” said Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago, an organization that advocates for protecting and revitalizing city architecture and neighborhoods. “It’s really wrenching to see the building not only closed but vacant and vandalized.”

Preservation Chicago, also behind the fight to save St. Adalbert Parish in Pilsen, is at least one group in the city hoping to preserve Little Flower Church and seek landmark status for it.

The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
1 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
2 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
3 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
4 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
5 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
6 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
7 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
8 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
9 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
10 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
11 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
12 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
13 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
14 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
15 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
16 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
17 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
18 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
19 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
20 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
21 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
22 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
23 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
24 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham. | Provided by Decaying Midwest
25 of 25
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.
The former Little Flower Church at West 80th Street and South Wood Street in Auburn Gresham.

Ald. David Moore (17th), whose ward includes the church, said he’ll continue supporting any efforts to preserve the building and its history and make it into a resource for the neighborhood.

“I hope we can preserve that history of the Auburn Gresham community with this church,” he said. “We don’t have any place where people can come learn about Auburn Gresham.”

The Archdiocese of Chicago sold the church, formally called St. Therese the Infant Jesus Church, in 1994 and it became the Greater Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, according to records from the Cook County Clerk’s office.

But the church has sat empty for at least four years, Miller estimates. County records show it was foreclosed on in 2020 and a Minnesota LLC paid off the building’s mortgage in 2023.

The current and past owners could not be reached for comment.

Preservation Chicago has tried to reach the new owners to figure out their plans. Miller said they bought the church for $100,000. He hopes the new ownership decides to invest in the church and convert it into a new space that would benefit the neighborhood.

“This is not beyond salvage, this would be a great building to repurpose, whether it’s a house of worship or whether it’s a community center or housing,” Miller said. “It could offer so much to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, which has seen a lot of disinvestment.”

Maggi Cole, who lives near Little Flower and has spent her entire life in Auburn Gresham, said some of her family members used to attend the church. She hopes the church, which used to operate a weekly food pantry, becomes something useful for the community.

“It’s an eyesore to the community in its current condition,” Cole said. “That area lacks community resources, so that building could be used for so much more, like for mental health services, afterschool programs, day care.”

Restored to its ‘former glory’

Within the nave of the old Catholic church where parishioners sat, the explorer found that a smaller worship space was built with drywall and hides much of the original church.

“You can see a lot of the detail and beautiful architecture on the original building,” he said. “But the smaller church inside of the church definitely obscured all of the original.”

The neglect is obvious. The basement is moldy and completely flooded — the explorer used plastic crates to walk across the water. In the basement, he found boxes of old canned foods covered in muck, photos and a baptism tub.

Much of that second, smaller worship space was falling apart. In the original part of the church, large sections of paint have chipped off, graffiti covers parts of the walls and clutter is strewn throughout.

But the signs of a once beautiful church are there. The stained-glass windows, marble pillars, statues and the altar are all intact. Many of the intricate details painted on the towering ceilings remain largely untouched.

The famed little flower stained-glass window remains intact inside the abandoned Little Flower Church.

The famed little flower stained-glass window remains intact inside the abandoned Little Flower Church.

Provided by Decaying Midwest

The explorer found it tragic that Little Flower has been left to wither.

The church “was obviously very gorgeous at one point, and now there’s no power on and it’s in a very bad state of disrepair,” he said. “I would really like to see it saved and restored to its original former glory.”

Urban exploration is finding and exploring abandoned structures, often involving trespassing onto private property. The explorer visits anywhere from one to 10 places a week. Some are more sealed up than others and have better security.

Decaying Midwest launched about two years ago and now has 1 million Instagram followers. The explorer has visited abandoned places like a maximum security prison, a shopping mall and an underground tunnel system and has shared photos and videos of the structures across social media.

A key part of the activity is documenting the spaces as a part of preserving its history, the explorer said.

“Without people doing urban exploration, there would be so many places that go unphotographed, undocumented,” he said. “And just one day they get demolished and it’s like that place barely even existed.”

A smaller worship space was built in the nave of the original Little Flower Church.

A smaller worship space was built in the nave of the original Little Flower Church.

Provided by Decaying Midwest

Related

Next Up In News
71 years in prison for man who fatally shot 11-year-old Takia Holmes in her family’s van
Chicago migrants are under pressure as deadline to find permanent housing looms
Worker at Pilsen spa charged with sexually abusing customer
Jussie Smollett asks Illinois Supreme Court to overturn his conviction for lying about hate crime attack
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Suburban man gets 6 days behind bars for grabbing police baton during Jan. 6 riot
The Latest
Alfonso Carvajal rides around his bike in Chicago looking for permanent housing so his family can leave the city-run shelter.&nbsp;
Immigration
Chicago migrants are under pressure as deadline to find permanent housing looms
Migrants looking for apartments face language and financial obstacles in a market without enough affordable places to live.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team.
College Sports
Fred Hoiberg is back in business at Nebraska, one of the best stories in college basketball
While the Bulls grasp almost blindly for their own relevance, Hoiberg is quite all right coaching a surging Huskers team without any discernible chaos.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Jussie Smollett speaks to Judge James Linn after being sentenced at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 10, 2022.
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett asks Illinois Supreme Court to overturn his conviction for lying about hate crime attack
“What should have been a straightforward case has been complicated by the intersection of politics and public outrage,” Smollett’s attorneys wrote in a court filing late Monday.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 46 known residents face federal charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
Tyng-Jing Yang (left) with Garrett Miller, right, inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Politics
Suburban man gets 6 days behind bars for grabbing police baton during Jan. 6 riot
Tyng-Jing Yang is among more than 40 Illinois residents who have faced federal criminal charges as a result of the riot at the Capitol, which sparked a massive ongoing investigation.
By Jon Seidel
 