Qasim Rashid, Illinois 11th Congressional District

Qasim Rashid profile About Qasim Rashid Party: Democratic Elected office: U.S. Representative District: 11 Incumbent: No Opponent: Bill Foster Age: 41 Hometown: Naperville Work: Human Rights Lawyer, Lorium P.C Previous political experience: I am an appointed PC for Lisle Township Dems, and have worked on numerous campaigns since 2011. Additionally, I initiated a PAC called Common Purpose, aimed at electing women and people of color nationwide, supporting candidates such as Nabeela Syed, Nabilah Islam, and Rachel Ventura. Currently, I serve as the Executive Director of a non-profit called Doctors For Fertility, dedicated to training doctors and physicians to advocate for the protection and expansion of access to reproductive healthcare. Education: University of Illinois Chicago Bachelors of Science, Business Marketing. University of Richmond School of Law, Juris Doctorate. Campaign website: qasimrashid.com Twitter: @QasimRashid Facebook: Qasim Rashid

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Qasim Rashid: Congress should follow international human rights law and accordingly take action by endorsing a resolution for a complete ceasefire to halt the bloodshed in Gaza, advocating for the release of all hostages, demanding an end to the settlements and occupation of Gaza, and allocating resources for the continuous direction of humanitarian aid to support those affected by the crisis.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Qasim Rashid: The U.S. must continue supporting Ukraine. My reasoning for this is four-fold. In 1996, Ukraine fully eliminated its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security assurances and commitments from the international community, including the United States. We made a promise to defend them and we must uphold it. Second, it is our duty to protect our allies in Europe to prevent a full-scale war. Third and fourth, we have an obligation to protect civilians’ lives in Ukraine and the U.S,, which we can only do if we prevent this war from expanding.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Qasim Rashid: The current biggest threat to American democracy is our lack of voting rights exacerbated by Donald Trump’s anti-democratic campaign. Issues like voter suppression, barriers to voting access and registration, and gerrymandering existed long before Trump, and his efforts to destroy election integrity have only worsened them and weakened our democracy. We as a nation can uphold justice for all Americans by protecting voting rights and preventing self-proclaimed dictators like Donald Trump from regaining power.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Qasim Rashid: At a federal level, we need to invest in immigration judges and lawyers to effectively process asylum claims. Asylum is a fundamental human right protected by international human rights law as well as US Constitutional precedent and law, so we must give people the opportunity to present their claims according to due process of law. On a larger scale, we need to rethink the United States’ foreign policy in Latin America, prioritizing human rights considerations over purely economic gains. We also need to start preparing and discussing the climate crisis’s impact on Latin America, as we will undoubtedly see an increase in people seeking safety in the U.S. as climate refugees.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Qasim Rashid: The first step we need to take is increasing the funding for USCIS to ensure that non-asylum claims are processed more quickly. It is untenable to maintain the five to six-year waiting period that exists now. We need a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and DREAMers. And as mentioned earlier, we need more resources in terms of immigration judges and attorneys to process claims for those seeking asylum. Moreover, we must recognize that our farms depend on migrant labor to function. The current system provides little protection to migrant workers from exploitation and harm. We must devise a system that recognizes the economic benefits to both migrants and the American economy, and allows a documented pathway to work visas that protect migrant workers, strengthens the American economy, save our farms from financial ruin, and provides the food and agricultural products that our nation needs without disruption.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Qasim Rashid: First, repeal the tax cuts from the Trump era, particularly those benefiting the wealthy and mega-corporations, and reintroduce pre-Reagan tax rates on the wealthy. Numerous studies show these tax cuts benefited the wealthy, harmed working people, and exploded both the debt and the deficit. Second, increase funding to the IRS to conduct audits on millionaires, as evidenced by the recovery of $520 million from 1,600 millionaires. This a promising avenue for additional revenue generation from the 23 million millionaires in the U.S. Lastly, address the military defense budget. By implementing cuts and conducting thorough audits of the Pentagon, which according to several surveys has a $35 trillion accounting black hole, there is immense potential to achieve significant savings, especially when our defense budget already surpasses that of the next 10 countries combined.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Qasim Rashid: First, combat corporate price gouging, which makes up 60% of inflation. We do this by implementing measures to prevent unfair pricing practices by corporations. Second, end corporate welfare. We do so by ensuring that large corporations like Walmart pay their employees a living wage. Lastly, stimulate small business development by providing substantial tax subsidies for businesses generating less than $250,000 in revenue annually, which represents the vast majority of businesses, prioritizing support for businesses owned by minorities and women. All of these actions aim to curb inflation, promote fair wages, and accelerate local economic growth both in the short and long term.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Qasim Rashid: In our expansive district, three issues demand immediate attention: the climate crisis, the inadequacy of transportation in rural communities, and the lack of economic opportunities for younger voters. To address these issues, I will hold corporations accountable by ensuring they use responsible environmental practices and pay a living wage. I aim to boost economic opportunities by inviting businesses to set up shop in our district, igniting job creation and community development. Overall, I am committed to achieving climate, social, and economic justice for IL-11, with the overarching goal of creating a district that is resilient, inclusive, and prosperous for all its residents.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Qasim Rashid: Voters in IL-11 have two vastly different choices for their next Congressman. In this race for U.S. Congress, I am the only Democrat who follows climate science by rejecting Exxon and big oil money, rejecting fracking as “environmentally beneficial,” and rejecting the debunked “carbon capture” pseudo-science — contrary to my opponent who supports all three. I am the only Democrat who rejects all corporate PAC money, which is in accordance with what more than 90% of Americans want — contrary to my opponent who has taken millions in corporate PAC money. I am the only Democrat who unapologetically protects civil rights — contrary to my opponent’s repeated votes to extend warrantless searches on U.S. citizens via the Patriot Act and strip down disability rights via HR 620. I am the only Democrat who is committed to international human rights law and calling for a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and an end to the occupation and settlements to save both Israeli and Palestinian lives — contrary to my opponent who refuses to call for a ceasefire. I am the only Democrat who is dedicated to ending the opioid crisis — contrary to my opponent who has accepted nearly $500,000 from Big Pharma corporations, including Walgreens, which just settled a $230M lawsuit for enabling the opioid crisis. I am the only Democrat who supports guaranteed universal healthcare, which aligns with 88% of Democrats in the District — contrary to my opponent who opposes healthcare as a human right, and who is well funded by Big Insurance, including UnitedHealth, which is currently being sued by the Federal Government for denying thousands of seniors their valid insurance claims. I am the only Democrat who believes in protecting working people by properly regulating banks via, for example, Dodd-Frank — contrary to my opponent who voted with Trump and Republicans in 2018 to weaken bank regulations, which in part enabled the near bank collapses in 2023, while taking tens of thousands in bank lobbyist money. I am the only Democrat who refuses housing and apartment lobbyist money and demands building more federally subsidized affordable housing — contrary to my opponent who has taken nearly $100,000 from such lobbyists as the National Association of Realtors (NRA), even as the NRA was just fined $1.8 Billion for exploiting homebuyers. In short, I am the only Democrat who is funded by working people, and thus aligned in my policies and values with the needs of working people — not that of special interests, lobbyists, and corporate PACs.