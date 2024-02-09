Joshua Loyd, Illinois 13th Congressional District

Joshua Loyd Profile About Joshua Loyd Party: Republican Elected office: U.S. House of Representatives District: 13 Incumbent: No Opponent: Thomas Clatterbuck Age: N/A Hometown: Virden Work: Veteran / self employed Previous political experience: Precinct Committeeman, Campaign staffer (X2), policy advocate Education: West Point (USMA) - B.S. Business management Campaign website: http://loydforcongress.com/ Twitter: @JoshuaLoyd_ Facebook: @LoydForCongress

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Joshua Loyd: Israel is a U.S. ally, whereas Palestine is not. The question is not whether we support conflict, but the adherence to diplomatic measures. The U.S. must ensure the ideas and principles of the “just war theory” are applied, even to our allies.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Joshua Loyd: For nearly half a century, the U.S. stood amid a Cold War with the USSR. The current Russian president is still stuck in a Cold War mentality and has taken every action to hinder U.S. capabilities and diplomatic efforts. Trillions were spent on a war that never happened. Ukraine, however, represents Russia’s first action to a future war. Ukraine is only the first stop, and the more we support Ukraine, the longer we deter a future war between NATO (the Balkan states would be next) and Russia.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Joshua Loyd: China

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Joshua Loyd: 100% deportation of illegal border crossers. Immigration to the U.S. is a privilege, not a right. Texas is burdened, and the governor is only showing cities, (ones that largely criticized Texas for complaining about the border in the first place) that there is an issue that needs to be addressed. There is a larger discussion at large here that must be addressed.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Joshua Loyd: Log, track, and analyze all immigrants coming into the U.S. This includes biometrics, location, social media, purchase history, and acquaintances. This will allow U.S. officials to make better-informed decisions when it comes to immigration policy, who comes to the U.S., and why they come to the U.S.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Better contracting practices. Eliminate “Use it or lose it” spending in each agency. Have a comptroller.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Joshua Loyd: Stop printing money.

Adjust banking limits.

Adjust interest rates.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Joshua Loyd: The Economy, Job Security, and Drugs.

Because of the fiscal irresponsibility of current Illinois legislatures (pre-2024), union and non-union jobs are being threatened and at risk of outsourcing, offshoring, and the closure of facilities such as Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Decatur, Illinois. This is a result of Democrat policies over taxing and under-delivering for the communities. We need a lower flat tax, better shipment and manufacturing resources, and more inter/intrastate transportation options. We also need to stop spending our resources on illegal immigrants who are drying up our watering hole.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Joshua Loyd: I understand the pain. The pain of business ownership, the pain of trying to make ends meet, the pain and anger of watching establishment politicians ruin our community, the pain of seeing our infrastructure fail, the pain of wondering how to pay for college, a home, a family, a vehicle, the necessities required in a first world nation.

