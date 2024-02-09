Danny Davis, Illinois 7th Congressional District

Danny Davis About Danny Davis Party: Democratic Elected office: U.S. Congress District: 7 Incumbent: Yes Opponents: Nikhil Bhatia, Kina Collins, Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Kouri Marshall Age: 82 Hometown: Chicago Work: Member of Congress, U.S. House of Representatives Previous political experience: Cook County Commissioner, Chicago City Council (Alderman) Education: BA, MS, Ph.d Campaign website: https://www.dannykdavis.com Twitter: @RepDannyDavis Facebook: Congressman Danny K. Davis

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Danny Davis: I support an immediate cease-fire, humanitarian aid, especially for the Palestinian civilians trapped in Gaza, allow Israel to protect itself from Hamas and a two- state solution to the conflict.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Danny Davis: I think it is essential that the U.S. continues to support Ukraine to protect itself from Russian invaders.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Danny Davis: The leadership of Donald Trump and his supporters.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Danny Davis: We need to protect our borders and restrict the number of new entrants, provide aid and resources to those who are here and create and uphold the principles of fairness to all based upon our ability to absorb new people safely into our country.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Danny Davis: Develop a humane immigration policy.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Danny Davis: Provide educational opportunities and training for more people to become contributors. Reduce illness and dependency on government. Reduce the number of people in prisons and get into the workforce so they are contributing members of society.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Danny Davis: Reduce the economic gap between the super wealthy and the super poor. Put more effort into balancing control of resources between super wealthy and super poor.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Danny Davis: Poverty is the biggest problem and the most effective way to deal with poverty is through education, training, child tax credits, and local job creation.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Danny Davis: My training, experiences, knowledge of the community, relationships, seniority, productivity and job performance makes me better suited for this office at this time. I have legislative experience and positioning that cannot come close to being matched by any other candidate.

