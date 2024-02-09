Kina Collins, Illinois 7th Congressional District

Kina Collins Profile About Kina Collins Party: Democrat Elected office: U.S. House of Representatives District: 7 Incumbent: No Opponent: Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Danny Davis, Kouri Marshall, Nikhil Bhatia Age: 32 Hometown: Chicago Work: Former Executive Director- Democratizing Philanthropy Project Previous political experience: In 2020, I advised senior members of the Biden-Harris Administration on common sense gun safety federal policy. In 2017, I co-authored and led the coalition that help pass the Illinois Council on Women and Girls Act. Education: Louisiana State University Campaign website: kinacollins.com Twitter: @KinaCollinsIL Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KinaCollinsForCongress

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024 Read

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Kina Collins: Since October 2023, I have strongly denounced Hamas for their heinous terrorist attack, marking the worst violence against Jews since the Holocaust. I have consistently acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense, provided their actions adhere to international humanitarian law. After the blockade of food, water, medical supplies and fuel was announced by the Israeli government, I promptly advocated for a cease-fire. I believe it to be the only viable path to resolving the crisis without causing further harm to innocent Palestinian civilians and preserving the potential for a political solution in the Middle East.

I have consistently called for the immediate release of all hostages, and while I am relieved some have been reunited with their families, I continue to urge for the swift release of the remaining hostages.

I have been unequivocal in stressing the urgent need for substantial aid to flow into Gaza to address the dire conditions affecting the sick and dying, both children and adults. This is not only crucial for the well-being of Palestinians but also essential for the recovery and survival of Israel.

A long-term, strategic roadmap is imperative to break the cycle of violence, enabling Israelis and Palestinians to rebuild relations and agree on a lasting solution. Efforts must also address settler violence in the West Bank and build an international coalition to help establish legitimate leadership for Palestinian governance. Lastly, we must condemn the surging antisemitism and Islamophobia globally and within the U.S., a direct consequence of this conflict.

A cease-fire serves as an opportunity for diplomatic negotiations towards lasting peace. As the primary contributor of military aid to Israel, the U.S. holds significant leverage. If Israel continues to violate international humanitarian law, we must actively employ every available tool, including conditioning offensive military support to Israel. The urgency of the situation demands nothing less.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Kina Collins: First, President Biden should be commended for his response to the invasion of Ukraine, rallying our allies in Europe to impose strong, coordinated sanctions and present a united front in the face of Russian aggression. I support Biden’s decision to continue providing Ukraine with the military and humanitarian aid they need to keep fighting while at the same time being careful to avoid direct military conflict at all costs. I also commend Biden for his decision to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine. We must continue to work with our allies to de-escalate situations of conflict, not acting unilaterally.

What Putin is doing is reprehensible and we’ve seen the casualties and atrocities that have occurred. The Ukrainian people are not safe in their own homes and we have to prioritize helping them escape this conflict and welcoming them with open arms. Innocent Russian civilians are being caught in the crossfire as well. That means cutting the red tape that has prevented us from welcoming more refugees in the past and also increasing funding for refugee resettlement.

Military escalation is not the solution here. I commend President Biden for his decision to not send American troops to fight on the ground in Ukraine. We must continue to exhaust every diplomatic channel and levy targeted sanctions on wealthy Russian oligarchs if we want to get at the source of Putin’s wealth and power. We must also continue to prioritize supporting Ukraine in negotiations with Russia, as well as efforts to come to a cease-fire.

To halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, minimize the loss of lives, prevent bloodshed, and mitigate severe environmental damage resulting from the bombing of munitions plants, it is imperative to revisit negotiations based on the 2015 Minsk II agreement. This agreement laid out a framework for peace, aiming to bring an end to the civil war that has been unsettling eastern Ukraine. Proposing Ukraine’s status as a neutral country is crucial, and the consideration of its incorporation into NATO should be excluded from initial diplomatic discussions.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Kina Collins: The central issue challenging our democracy is corruption, whether it’s Donald Trump violating election laws, Clarence Thomas receiving private trips from GOP mega-donors, or Congress members accepting corporate PAC donations and voting against the interests of working-class families. The presence of corruption and significant financial influence in politics poses a grave risk to the stability of our democratic system.

For an extended period, massive corporations and influential lobbying groups have wielded undue influence, shaping crucial legislation in our Congress. These corporate giants and company executives-turned “mega” donors have also exerted their sway over elections. It is crucial to eliminate big money from politics, not only to ensure clean legislation but also to protect the integrity of elections.

Here are three strategies to achieve this:



Enact the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act. Prohibit stock trading for congressional members. Support candidates who reject corporate PAC donations for their campaigns.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Kina Collins: Throughout the past year, the 7th district of Illinois has borne the primary responsibility for accommodating the majority of migrants arriving in Chicago. Currently, we observe neighboring suburbs, such as Oak Park, also absorbing a share of migrants. Similar to many other regions, we grapple with challenges in housing both families and individuals while providing sufficient healthcare and education options for children and families.

First and foremost, Democrats need to regain control of the House. The current situation sees the GOP holding a slight advantage, leading to a gridlock in federal resources that could be utilized in our legal systems to expedite the processing of asylum applications, visas, and work permits. The quick processing of applications within our legal system will provide a clearer understanding of the actions required by cities and states.

We must continue to urge the Biden Administration to declare a state of emergency and allocate additional emergency funding to municipalities. Local governments are currently grappling with addressing a federal issue using city budgets. This will not be sustainable, we need the federal government to act now.

While acknowledging that this is not a federal decision, I advocate for requesting Gov. Pritzker to collaborate with surrounding municipalities outside of Chicago to address the challenges posed by the influx of migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Kina Collins: It is imperative to adopt an immigration policy prioritizing the well-being of individuals. The current circumstances necessitate such a shift, requiring not only an expansion of political will but also a broadening of our moral imagination. It is essential to reflect on the significance immigration has on our national identity and consider the kind of country we aspire to be.

I aspire to address the pressing need for an immigration framework that prioritizes the dignity and humanity of individuals arriving in our nation. Whether seeking refuge, reuniting with family, or pursuing work opportunities. We must push for an immigration system rooted in compassion and empathy. Additionally, we must extend our support to immigrant communities beyond their legal status, advocating for more inclusive and accessible public institutions, as well as healthcare and education systems. This allows us to cultivate safer, healthier communities and create expanded opportunities for everyone.

Here are three key policies I would advocate for:

Passing a clean DREAM Act: Today, 800,000+ young people who were brought here as children are still uncertain what their future holds in the only country they’ve ever called home. Congress must act to permanently end the fear and uncertainty DREAMers live with every day, and I will advocate for the passage of a clean DREAM Act. Along with a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Support a Path to Citizenship: I support comprehensive reforms that will enable law-abiding immigrants to seek a path to citizenship. I also believe we must increase the number of visas available for skilled workers.

Fixing the legal process: We need to create a well-resourced and independent immigration court system Under Article 1 of the Constitution, outside the Department of Justice, to increase the hiring and retention of independent judges to adjudicate immigration claims faster. Increase access to legal assistance for individuals and families presenting asylum claims, ensuring individuals understand their rights and can make an informed and accurate request for asylum. We must also guarantee counsel for all children in the immigration enforcement system.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Kina Collins: I believe that we need to rethink our country’s accounting and how spending and deficits are viewed. The deficit is just a small piece of a larger conversation. There are plenty of investments, like Medicare For All, Build Back Better, and universal pre-K, that would cut costs in some areas and produce real value over time — but instead of accounting for that surplus value, we’re hyper-fixated on cost. When we spend over $800 billion on the military every year and give a $2 trillion tax cut to corporations, we’re taking away from investments in housing, infrastructure, education, social services, and other programs that would improve the day-to-day lives of working-class families. I support Sen. Warren’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax that would enact a 2 percent tax to individual net worth above $50 million and I also support raising the corporate tax rate back to 35 percent, as it was for more than 20 years before the Trump presidency. We can also afford to reduce the bloated military budget — larger than every other agency — and invest that money in our priorities at home.

So three things that could reduce our deficit: reduce the defense budget, fund programs that center the voices of working people, and enact a higher corporate and ultra-wealthy tax.

I strongly believe that we need to invest in the people and communities of this district and the country, especially as we emerge from the pandemic.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Kina Collins: Instead of relying on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates and taking away the services that are helping families struggling to keep food on the table let alone afford a home or tuition, the president and Congress can counteract inflation by holding corporations accountable and making sure the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share. We continue to hear about the rise in prices, while corporations make record profits and the federal minimum wage has been stagnant. I support legislation like Elizabeth Warren’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax that creates a fairer economy by enacting a 2 percent tax to individual net worth above $50 million without costing 99.95 percent of American households a dime.

I also support raising the corporate tax rate back to 35 percent, as it was for more than 20 years before the Trump presidency.

Lastly, we must raise the minimum wage to at least $15/hour, we cannot expect minimum wage workers to survive on poverty wages. They couldn’t afford to survive before rising prices, and they definitely can’t now as corporations run away with profits while consumers pay the price.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Kina Collins: According to a study by NYU School of Medicine, Streeterville residents live to 90. Englewood residents die at 60. This is the largest divide in the U.S. This is the most pressing problem in IL-7 and my campaign has been organizing and talking about it for years.

IL-7 is both one of the most progressive and one of the most unequal districts in the country — and working-class people across my district feel those inequities every day. We feel it in hospitals that have closed their doors and schools that have been shut down because funding was cut. We’ve felt it in closed vaccination sites, and schools with more police officers than nurses or counselors. This should not be the case anywhere — but especially in the wealthiest nation in the world and in one of the most Democratic districts in the country. This country has the money to help working-class communities, but corporations haven’t been paying their fair share. We need to change that.

We also have an issue with funding going to the wrong places. One of the largest mental health facilities in the nation, just outside of our district, is Cook County Jail. Instead of investing in our schools, in healthcare, in good jobs with fair wages, we’ve been investing in incarceration and policing.

When I’m in Congress, my number one job will be to shrink this life gap in IL-7. I’ll fight to bring funding home to our district and see to it that the funding is used to help communities like mine who’ve been left behind. As someone who’s been on the ground in meetings with grassroots organizations, I know how important it is that the folks organizing on the ground have a seat at the table when it comes to how our money is spent. As Congresswoman, in my first 100 days in office, I’d bring together policy experts and organizers to create a task force to address the 30-year life-expectancy gap in our district, because I know this is a problem we can’t afford to wait 2 or 4 more years to solve.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Kina Collins: IL-07 is the most unequal district in the country — and the pandemic and migrant crisis have only worsened this inequality. All you have to do is look around the district to see that the status quo is not working and that leadership in Washington has left communities like mine on the West Side and Southside behind. In Englewood, the average life expectancy is 60, yet just a few miles away in Streeterville, the average life expectancy is 90.

The voters of this district have a choice. We can vote for the district as it’s been, or vote for the district as it should be.

We deserve a representative who understands the urgency of this moment and has the experience to effectively fight for change in Washington. We need someone who will center the issues that matter most, from gun violence to healthcare, to housing, to the climate crisis. I am a public policy expert, a leader, and a problem solver.

I spent my entire life working for change in my community and across the district — from the front-line protests to the policy rooms in Springfield. I led the largest gun violence prevention group in Illinois, wrote and passed state legislation, served on the Biden-Harris transition team’s task force on gun violence, and organized 20,000 doctors and medical students across the country in the fight for Medicare for All.

Meanwhile, Congressman Davis’s 25 years in Washington have changed him. He is not fighting for us or leading on key issues, and he has raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars from corporations while taking votes against the interests of his constituents. In 2020, 73% of Rep. Davis’ campaign funds came from corporate PACs, making him the third-most corporately-funded Democrat in the House.

On climate legislation, Rep. Davis voted with Republicans on bills to approve the Keystone pipeline, limit the ability of the EPA to regulate coal pollution, and gut drinking water protections, all while receiving tens of thousands from companies that lobbied for these exact bills.

Rep. Davis has raised more than $250,000 from Wall Street over his career, and on three separate occasions, he has voted to roll back Wall Street regulations, including provisions of Dodd-Frank, the financial regulation legislation passed after the 2008 financial crisis. And since 2014 alone, he’s brought in more than $150,000 from corporations and industry groups that lobbied to pass the Dodd-Frank rollbacks.

The bottom line is that Congressman Davis is raking in money from corporations and it has changed how he votes and who he fights for.

In Congress, I will never take a dime from a corporate PAC. Instead, I will bring the same urgency that I have brought to every battle I have fought in my community and I will deliver for working-class communities who have been left behind.

We need a fighter who will lead on the issues that matter most to us, from gun violence to healthcare access, and environmental justice. We cannot afford to wait any longer.

