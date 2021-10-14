Afternoon Edition: Oct. 14, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 67 degrees. Similar conditions will continue into tonight with a low around 54. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and a high near 63.

Top story

A defensive Mayor Lightfoot held a stormy meeting with the City Council’s Hispanic Caucus this week, pushing back hard against their complaints about a shortage of Latinos in leadership positions and the caucus' demands that she roll back part of her property tax increase.

Last year, Lightfoot famously warned members of the Black Caucus who dared to vote against her 2021 budget, “Don’t ask me for s---t for the next three years” when it comes to choosing projects for her $3.7 billion capital plan.

Monday’s hourlong meeting with the Hispanic Caucus was similarly contentious, with one Council member saying it proved again how defensive Lightfoot can be and how unwilling she is to entertain proposals that are not her own.

“It was unnecessarily combative. … It showed that she takes things very personally. I don’t think those are good attributes for a leader to have. … The mayor is approaching government the wrong way,” said Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th).

“In that meeting, the mayor said over and over again that she didn’t need to change. That she was doing everything correct. That she was the best in Latino hiring. That she was the best in investing in the Black community. I don’t think the data supports that. And I just don’t think that’s the way anyone should approach leadership. You have to be open to hearing other peoples’ suggestions, open to compromise and open to criticism.”

Ramirez-Rosa said he was particularly “shocked and taken aback” when Lightfoot talked about the heat she is getting for her $31.5 million plan to launch a year-long test of guaranteed minimum income in Chicago.

Fran Spielman has more from the contentious meeting here.

More news you need

A bright one

The Joffrey Ballet opened its 2021-22 season yesterday with “Home: A Celebration” — an aptly titled program that carried timely meanings.

The first of 10 performances marked the company’s full-fledged return to the stage after nearly 20 months because of the coronavirus shutdown.

There was also another kind of celebration of home yesterday evening, as the Joffrey marked its debut at the Lyric Opera House — a move that was announced in 2017 and delayed by one season because of COVID-19.

Unlike the majority of story ballets the company presents the rest of the season, the emphasis last night was less on narrative and more on the movement itself and the skills of the dancers.

The performance featured a range of styles and moods among four works as well as an intermingling of solos, duos and larger ensembles.

It’s a well-chosen, often high-voltage program that may be just the thing for audiences hungry for live dance.

Read Kyle MacMillan’s full review of the performance here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

In honor of #NationalDessertDay today, we want to know: Where can the best desserts in Chicago be found? Local businesses only.

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: What is most underrated about your neighborhood? Here’s what some of you said…

“The pizza joints. Obbie’s, Triano’s, Vince’s, Cipriani’s — we got it good here in Clearing/Garfield Ridge.” — Jimmy Davey

“Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen — a hidden treasure in Ukrainian Village — is a unique ethnic restaurant/museum/art place.” — Nataliya Kupriy

“The rib tips on Roosevelt.” — Rigo Banuelos

“Nueva Italy Pizzeria in Rogers Park.” — Jonathan B. Rivera

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.