Afternoon Edition: Nov. 23, 2021

Families preparing for Thanksgiving likely are seeing higher prices at grocery stores and not as many smaller turkeys to choose from, experts say.

The average cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up 14% over last year, according to a report from the American Farm Bureau. A Thanksgiving turkey is 24% more expensive this year, at an average of $1.50 per pound, or $23.99 for a 16-pound bird.

Labor shortages and global supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic have squeezed the meat industry. That has pushed the cost of a turkey “through the roof” this season, Andrew Neva, owner of Northwest Meat Co., explained.

“Our meat industry is built on putting as many people as you can in a facility as tightly packed together and breaking down animals as fast as possible,” Neva said. “If you don’t have the resources and people to meet that volume ... it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Neva, whose company supplies restaurants and hotels in Chicago, said he has had to charge record-high prices for turkey this season.

Kyle Zimmerman, co-owner of Harrison’s Poultry Farm in suburban Glenview, a poultry wholesaler for North Shore restaurants, has noticed a squeeze in the supply of cheaper, frozen turkeys.

Companies that pack the birds “are very short on help” and having trouble meeting demand, Zimmerman said.

Likewise, restaurants planning Thanksgiving specials are balancing the high prices of turkey and other ingredients with a shortage of servers.

Sneha Dey has more on the turkey trouble here.

Ahead of turkey day, several Chicago chefs opened up about their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, amounting to a list of options anyone can pull from to enhance their holiday meal.

Here are a few favorites from some local experts, who also provided complete recipes for each dish in our full story.

Chef Joe Flamm’s Cavatelli ‘Cacio e Pepe’ (Rose Mary)

Noodles are a great side dish for you to bring and you’ll become the gathering’s favorite guest. Especially considering you’ll be using “Top Chef” Season 15’s winner Chef Joe’s recipe for handmade cavatelli cacio e pepe.

Chef Bill Kim’s Korean Pesto (urbanbelly, Table at Crate, Chef BK’s Pizza & Parm Shop, Chef BK’s Ramen Bar)

Maybe you’re wondering what pesto has to do with Thanksgiving — but pesto doesn’t have to be exclusive to Italian cooking. It’s just a combination of nuts and oil and herbs and other ingredients, and it can be used in anything from a dipping sauce to a soup to a marinade or to a sandwich. So Chef Bill Kim took Asian versions of these ingredients — like kimchi instead of cheese for a little fermented element—and created a similarly balanced sauce that is distinctly Korean. It adds intensity and will elevate the flavors in your food.

Chef Doug Psaltis’ Skordalia (Andros Taverna)

Is it even Thanksgiving if there aren’t any sides of potatoes? Chef Doug’s Skordalia is the dish you didn’t know you needed in your life and it will for sure be the talk of your family’s gathering.

Chef Noah Zamler’s Fall Stuffed Kabocha Squash Recipe (The Press Room)

Move over pumpkin, Chef Noah Zamler’s Stuffed Kabocha Squash recipe is the perfect side dish to serve this Thanksgiving.

Chef Johnny Besch’s Brussels Sprouts (BLVD Steakhouse)

A wise person once said if you don’t like Brussels sprouts, it’s because you’ve never had them prepared the right way, and you’ll learn that’s true when you try Chef Johnny’s recipe.

You can find the full recipes for these side dishes here.

