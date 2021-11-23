West Garfield Park man charged with shooting at Chicago police officers

A man recently paroled for battery to an officer now faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at two Chicago police officers in West Garfield Park Sunday evening.

Felton Williams fired shots but didn’t hit anyone after running from an “investigative stop” in the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police returned fire and struck Williams, police said. Williams, who lives a couple blocks from where he was shot, was expected to survive.

Williams, 32, also faces counts of aggravated battery to an officer, armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In September, Williams was convicted of aggravated battery to a police officer and sentenced to three years in prison, court records show. He was released later that month on time-served and was on parole during the shooting.