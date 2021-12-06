Afternoon Edition: Dec. 6, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 10 and sub-zero wind chill values. Tomorrow will be sunny early, then cloudy with a 20% chance of snow and a high near 24.

Top story

Jussie Smollett took the witness stand today, hoping to convince a jury that he was an innocent victim of a hate crime attack and not the mastermind of a hoax.

The former “Empire” actor began to testify a little after noon, and early questioning by defense attorney Nenye Uche focused on Smollett’s childhood and family background. He said he wasn’t always close to his father until later in life, but he called his mother “my favorite human in the world.”

Smollett also talked about being a “working child actor,” doing commercials in New York, moving to Los Angeles and landing a role in “The Mighty Ducks.”

“I played a Duck,” Smollett said.

Later, Smollett talked about his time on “Empire,” where he said he was paid around $28,000 per episode for the first, 10-episode season. By season three, he said he negotiated a raise to $80,000 per episode with a $10,000 increase per season. By the time he was fired, he said he was making $100,000 an episode.

Still, he said he was told, “You have to be for gay Black men what Phylicia Rashad was for Black women on ‘The Cosby Show.’”

Smollett’s time on the stand will mark his first extensive public remarks on the case against him since the former “Empire” actor read a statement as he left the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in March 2019. That followed a hearing at which the Cook County state’s attorney dropped all charges just weeks after he was indicted.

Andy Grimm has more on the latest developments in Smollett’s trial.

More news you need

A bright one

‘Ferris Bueller’ accordion Berwyn polka queen Vlasta Krsek played in Chicago parade scene sold at auction

The accordion that Vlasta Krsek, the Berwyn musician who was known as the “International Queen of Polka,” played in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” has been sold for $12,500 at a Hollywood auction.

Krsek, who died of cancer last year at 83, performed “Twist and Shout” and “Danke Schoen” on the instrument while riding on a float with “Ferris” star Matthew Broderick in the exuberant parade scene in the 1986 John Hughes movie.

The accordion, which Krsek kept for years at her Berwyn home, was custom-made by Baldoni, a company long based in Wisconsin.

It was sold through Julien’s Auctions over the weekend at a Hollywood entertainment auction whose priciest item was a notebook, sold for $437,500, with Sylvester Stallone’s handwritten ideas for his 1976 movie “Rocky.”

A Prague-born World War II refugee, Krsek composed polkas for the Chicago Bears and Pope John Paul II, played for President Ronald Reagan and once danced the polka with Mayor Harold Washington.

Read the full story here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

After the news that Minnie Miñoso finally made the Hall of Fame, who is another Chicago athlete you think is overdue for the same honor? Why?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday, we asked you: What was the best album of 2021? Here’s what some of you said...

“Japanese Breakfast’s newest album ‘Jubilee.’” — Cesar Cruz

“Mastodon — ‘Hushed and Grim’” — Joe Pasaye

“‘The Future’ by Nathaniel Raetliff and the Night Sweats.” — Sam Gambill

“Robert Plant and Alison Krauss — ‘Raise the Roof’” — Howard Moore

“Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’” — Amber Nicole Alvarado

“Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Heaux Tales’ for sure!” — Bertram Dugan

“‘The Quest’ by Yes” — Hayley Boyd

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.