Bears close deal for Arlington Heights site, Lightfoot targets Johnson and more in your Chicago news roundup

The Chicago Bears may or may not move to Arlington Heights, but the team is now a huge landowner in the village.

The Bears said Wednesday they have acquired the 326-acre former Arlington Park racetrack as a potential site for a new stadium and a “multipurpose entertainment district.” Bears spokesman Scott Hagel confirmed the sale by Churchill Downs was for $197.2 million, a sale that severs the 95-year-old track’s connection to the horse racing business.

In a lengthy statement, the Bears emphasized that buying the site provides no certainty of a new stadium. The acquisition, however, could put pressure on Chicago officials trying to keep the Bears at Soldier Field and on Arlington Heights officials who are being asked for tax subsidies.

It also means that if the Bears stay in Chicago, they’ll own a huge asset in Arlington Heights they wouldn’t need after all.

“Finalizing the purchase does not guarantee the land will be developed, but it is an important next step in our ongoing evaluation of the opportunity,” the team said. “There is still a tremendous amount of due diligence work to be done to determine if constructing an enclosed state-of-the-art stadium and multipurpose entertainment district is feasible.”

Its statement went on to extol the projected $9.4 billion in economic benefits for the Chicago area and to reiterate that the Bears want no tax help for the stadium itself, just for other development on the property. Still to be seen is whether that argument will mean much in Arlington Heights and surrounding towns, where residents have voiced concerns about traffic, crowds and the impact on local schools if the development includes new residences. Others have voiced support for having the Bears nearby.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (left) and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participated in a Leaders Network meeting in the Columbus Park Refectory yesterday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

For the second straight day, Mayor Lori Lightfoottook off the gloves against Brandon Johnson, accusing the Cook County commissioner and Chicago Teachers Union organizer of plotting to raise taxes by $800 million, killing jobs and driving businesses out of Chicago.

The last of five mayoral candidates to address the “Leaders Network” of West Side ministers on yesterday, Lightfoot was also the most aggressive. She attacked Johnson for his tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on public schools, transportation, housing, health care and job creation.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars pouring into his $3.1 million campaign fund from teachers unions and Service Employees International Union affiliates, Johnson has been blanketing the airwaves with feel-good commercials introducing himself to voters. Johnson had the support of 11% of likely voters in a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ/Telemundo Chicago/NBC5 Poll published last week, finishing behind U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, Lightfoot and businessman Willie Wilson.

The South Side’s 6th Ward is looking for new leadership after Ald. Roderick Sawyer opted to run for mayor rather than reelection, leaving the City Council seat open for the first time in 12 years.

With 11 candidates, it’s one of the most crowded ward races on the ballot. But many of those hoping to succeed Sawyer are calling to revitalize a ward they say is struggling and needs new investment. Candidates in the 6th Ward race include Tavares Briggs, Kirby Birgans, Aja Kearney, Richard Wooten, Patrick Brutus, Barbara Bunville, Sharon Pincham, Kimberly Egonmwan, William Hall, Paul Bryson Sr. and Sylvester Baker.

In a few months, the 34th Wardwill have a new constituency, a completely new location — and an elected leader new to city government.

Neither Bill Conway nor Jim Ascot has ever held political office. Conway, 44, ran unsuccessfully for Cook County state’s attorney in 2020, and Ascot, 73, lost his challenge to long-standing U.S. Rep. Danny Davis back in 2006. But both City Council candidates argue their professional experience makes them uniquely fit to address the areas of concern — development and improvements to public safety — in the new ward.

The 34th Ward has moved to a completely different part of the city following a lengthy redistricting process last year and indicted Ald. Carrie Austin’s decision not to run for reelection. For decades the ward sat on the Far South Side and represented a majority Black constituency, encompassing portions of West Pullman, Roseland and Morgan Park. The ward is now about 15 miles north — another majority-white district that includes the West Loop, Fulton Market, Greektown and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Man launches TikTok challenge: sample cuisine from every country in the world via Chicago restaurants

This year, Chicago content creator Cameron Brenson enjoyed meals in Afghanistan, Albania and Algeria — without leaving the city.

Brenson, a digital creator, has amassed just over 250 thousand followers on TikTok with short videos recommending offbeat eats and activities around Chicago. He’s currently stamping his passport in a culinary journey through the foods of every country in the world, as presented by Chicago restaurants.

Working in alphabetical order through the national dishes or most popular foods around the globe, Brenson set a starting goal of two new restaurants a week. He’s currently sourcing recommendations for Andorra, Angola and Antigua and Barbuda.

Cameron Brenson, aka @bored_in_chicago on TikTok, is eating food from every country in the world without leaving Chicago, thanks to the myriad globally influenced restaurants located here. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A software marketer by day, Brenson grew up in Evanston and moved to Chicago after college. His social media presence, under the username @bored_in_chicago, started as a way to help him branch out. Brenson built a website to give users random activity suggestions, then documented his recommendations on Youtube and Instagram before moving to TikTok in late 2019.

Now, Brenson plans to center @bored_in_chicago around the “Eating food from every country” series. The series was inspired by other TikTok creators on food journeys, cooking the national dish of every country at home or eating a traditional food from every state in America.

“Most people [live] in a bubble in Chicago,” Brenson said. “And it’s really fun to explore a new neighborhood, a new type of food or activity you may not even think you would enjoy, just to try it out, see how it goes.”

