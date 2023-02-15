Big changes ahead for 34th Ward: New City Council member — and new digs 15 miles from longtime home

In a few months, the 34th Ward will have a new constituency, a completely new location — and an elected leader new to city government.

Neither Bill Conway nor Jim Ascot has ever held political office. Conway, 44, ran unsuccessfully for Cook County state’s attorney in 2020, and Ascot, 73, lost his challenge to long-standing U.S. Rep Danny Davis back in 2006.

But both City Council candidates argue their professional experience makes them uniquely fit to address the areas of concern in the new 34th — development, and improvements to public safety.

The 34th Ward has moved to a completely different part of the city following a lengthy redistricting process last year and indicted Ald. Carrie Austin’s decision not to run for reelection. For decades the ward sat on the Far South Side and represented a majority Black constituency — encompassing portions of West Pullman, Roseland and Morgan Park.

Austin has referred to her move to step down, while facing federal bribery charges, as a “sacrifice” for the Black Caucus who knew they would likely lose one of their 18 wards in the redistricting process. So Austin’s ward was moved about 15 miles north, creating another majority-white district that includes the West Loop, Fulton Market, Greektown and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Ascot, a longtime developer and former president of the Chicago Association of REALTORS, believes he is a natural fit for the new role.

Ascot Realty Group offices moved to the West Loop in 2000 before much development along Randolph and Fulton Streets. But Ascot, who lives in the West Loop, became invested in the neighborhoods and sees this position as a way to give back to the community — closing out a long career.

Jim Ascot, who is running for alderman of the new 34th Ward, stands on West Monroe Street near South Halsted Street in the Greektown neighborhood, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“I noticed the frustration of what was going on in the city, regarding the crime issues, the budgets that they put out, the taxation that was happening, all those were affecting the businesses as well,” Ascot said. “My clients would say … ‘I don’t know if I want to be in the city.’ … This is not a very good spot to be in, we need to grow business not to suppress.”

Ascot has called for increased foot patrols in the district and a force of uniformed officers dedicated specifically to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Conway, a former assistant state’s attorney and Navy veteran says concerns for public safety also motivated him to run.

After an unsuccessful campaign for state’s attorney — bankrolled by his billionaire father — Conway went to serve as senior intelligence director of the European Command in Germany. When he returned to his West Loop neighborhood, he did not feel as safe as he once had walking around the area with his young children.

“This is such an important ward and area of the city for the future,” Conway said. “I have to make sure that I step up, so we can help build a stronger and safer community here.”

Conway supports an increase in a community policing model as opposed to citywide task forces to combat crime.

Both candidates have said they would work to reopen shuddered mental health clinics, as a means of addressing some of the root causes of violence.

As mayoral candidates continue to debate the future of the downtown area, Conway said the 34th Ward will play a large role in this redevelopment and believes Chicago needs to rethink the purpose of its central business district.

Ascot has placed a high priority on addressing the homeless crisis and providing greater affordable housing options in the ward and surrounding areas. But he also takes issue with the city’s Affordable Housing Ordinance, arguing it places stringent limitations on developers.

Ascot immigrated from Greece to Chicago at age 9. His father worked in the restaurant industry, and Ascot attended Burr Elementary and Lane Tech High School before going on to earn advance degrees in counseling. Ascot worked as a crisis manager in area hospitals for years before pivoting to real estate. If he is elected to the City Council, his son Denis would take over his company.

Bill Conway, who is running for alderman of the new 34th Ward, stands on South Halsted Street in the Greektown neighborhood, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Conway grew up on the North Side and attended the Latin School of Chicago, before obtaining degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University and the University of Chicago.

Conway also runs a solar development company and teaches finance at DePaul University. He has begun the process of turning the company over to this partner.

Conway’s father, William E. Conway Jr., helped found the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, and is estimated to be worth $3.2 billion. While the senior Conway played a large role in the state’s attorney’s race, records do not show any contributions to his son in this election.

Bill Conway has raised over $426,000 since August of last year, with many large contributions from Chicago’s business community.

In recent weeks, Ascot has claimed his rival refuses to debate him in an public forum, and believes it’s further evidence Bill Conway may not be as invested in the role. Conway said he, like Ascot, plans to serve as a “full-time” alderperson.