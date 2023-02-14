The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Oak Lawn cop facing criminal charges after video showed him and other officers repeatedly punching 17-year-old boy

Officer Patrick O’Donnell was indicted Tuesday by a Cook County grand jury on counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct in connection with the July 27 arrest of Hadi Abuatelah.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
OakLawn.jpeg

Hadi Abuatelah, 17, uses a walker after being released from juvenile detention Tuesday. He was injured while being arrested by Oak Lawn police after a traffic stop.

Anthony Vázquez/Sun-Times

An Oak Lawn police officer is facing criminal charges after a video caught him and other officers repeatedly punching a 17-year-old boy during an arrest last summer, prompting outrage in the Arab American community.

Officer Patrick O’Donnell was indicted Tuesday by a Cook County grand jury on counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct in connection with the July 27 arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

A public information officer for the Oak Lawn Police Department declined to comment on the charges or say whether O’Donnell was still employed by the village.

O’Donnell and the other two officers were filmed by a bystander holding Abuatelah on the ground and punching him in the head and legs during the arrest. As the video went viral, Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio defended his officers’ actions, which he said was in line with their training.

At a news conference where police showed dash cam video of the arrest, Vittorio said Abuatelah continued reaching for a shoulder bag as he struggled with officers and didn’t stop until an officer shocked him with a Taser.

Police said they recovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol from the bag, and the state’s attorney’s office charged Abuatelah with gun possession.

Police said the officers had stopped a car carrying Abuatelah because they smelled marijuana coming from it. Video shows officers approaching a black car parked along a series of garages behind an apartment building and searching the driver.

Abuatelah gets out of the rear back seat, then runs away as an officer begins to search him.

In a separate video released by Oak Lawn, a police cruiser pulls up and its dashboard camera shows Abuatelah being held on the ground by two officers. One officer is seen punching the teen’s leg repeatedly. Another officer punches the teen in the face several times before a third officer runs up.

The officers yell at Abuatelah to put his hands behind his back as an officer punches at the teen’s head. An officer then uses a Taser on Abuatelah and the teen is cuffed.

Abuatelah spent six days in a hospital for fractures to his face, skull and pelvis, as well as swelling of his brain, his attorneys said.

The teen’s family and the Council on American-Islamic Relations Chicago have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Oak Lawn officers and the village

Abuatelah’s mother, Dena Natour, said her “stomach was in knots” as she watched the video. “You feel so helpless, watching your child, seeing three oversized men just beating him.”

Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Chicago, said at the time that Arab American residents of Oak Lawn have long complained of disrespect by police.

“There was no danger to their lives” once the teen was on the ground, Rehab said. “He was subdued.”

