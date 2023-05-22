Migrant children to join CPS, Cook County Jail chess program forges connections and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about an eight-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

— Matt Moore (@MattKenMoore)

Today’s Top story

The lede: With summer for CPS students just a couple weeks away, dozens of migrant children who recently arrived from Central and South America have joined a nearby elementary school, local Ald. Mike Rodriguez (22nd) said.

Key detail: Rodriguez estimated that from the 200 migrants at a temporary shelter at Piotrowski Park, around 40 to 50 kids would join Emiliano Zapata Elementary Academy and up to a dozen high school-age students might soon join Little Village Lawndale High School.

Key quote: “Even if it’s just two weeks, it’s two weeks,” Ald. Rodriguez told the Sun-Times at an event near the school last week. “Kids should be in school.”

More on the new enrollments from our Michael Loria.

A bright one ✨

Sebastian Maniscalco, left Salvatore Maniscalco and Robert De Niro attend the “About My Father” premiere at the SVA Theater May 9 in New York. Charles Sykes/AP

Arlington Heights-raised comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has made a career out of poking fun at his family, in particular zoning in on the Old World ways of his Sicilian immigrant father.

Salvo Maniscalco’s rehashings of family dinners, unique methods of rodent control and Internet struggles became focal points of his son’s comedy specials. In Maniscalco’s new movie “About My Father” (opening Thursday), his go-to comedy bit expands even further while also showing that funny runs in the family.

While Sebastian Maniscalco plays himself, his dad is played by none other than Robert De Niro. During a father-and-son interview in Chicago after the film’s local premiere, Salvo Maniscalco joked that he considered playing himself. Though Salvo did find his own way to contribute to “About My Father,” though, by teaching the “Godfather Part II” Oscar winner some of their native tongue.

“We went through the script, and, where it said to say something in Italian, he wanted to know how to do so,” the father said.

More with the Maniscalcos from Selena Fragassi.

What else is going on?

Kenyatta Hampton, who is incarcerated, shakes hands with an attendee of the International Chess Federation’s Chess for Freedom Conference at Cook County Jail’s Division 11 in the Little Village neighborhood, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Sun-Times staff suggests 🌱

Sun-Times columnist Ismael Peréz holds bouquets he purchased from Semillas Plant Studio, 1848 S Blue Island Ave. Ismael Peréz/Sun-Times

I caught up with Sun-Times columnist Ismael Peréz who recommends hitting up Semillas Plant Studio in Pilsen for all of your floral and houseplant needs. Opened in July 2020 by Angélica Varela, Semillas is a welcoming space for everyone — from those blessed with a green thumb to even the most casual plant lover.

“The florist works with whatever budget you have and will make an arrangement for you. You tell her ‘I have $20’ and she will design it at your price range,” Peréz told me.

📍 Semillas Plant Studio: 1848 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60608

Your daily question☕

Today, our columnist Rummana Hussain happened to come across an infant car seat full of hot dogs in Rogers Park. So we want to know — what’s the oddest thing you’ve stumbled upon in Chicago?

Email us (please include your first and last name) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

To see the answers to this question, check tomorrow’s Morning Edition. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

