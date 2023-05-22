Migrant children to join CPS, Cook County Jail chess program forges connections and more in your Chicago news roundup
Dozens of new immigrants joining Chicago Public Schools as school year nears end
The lede: With summer for CPS students just a couple weeks away, dozens of migrant children who recently arrived from Central and South America have joined a nearby elementary school, local Ald. Mike Rodriguez (22nd) said.
Key detail: Rodriguez estimated that from the 200 migrants at a temporary shelter at Piotrowski Park, around 40 to 50 kids would join Emiliano Zapata Elementary Academy and up to a dozen high school-age students might soon join Little Village Lawndale High School.
Key quote: “Even if it’s just two weeks, it’s two weeks,” Ald. Rodriguez told the Sun-Times at an event near the school last week. “Kids should be in school.”
More on the new enrollments from our Michael Loria.
A bright one ✨
To play comic Sebastian Maniscalco’s suburban dad, Robert De Niro took advice from the man himself
Arlington Heights-raised comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has made a career out of poking fun at his family, in particular zoning in on the Old World ways of his Sicilian immigrant father.
Salvo Maniscalco’s rehashings of family dinners, unique methods of rodent control and Internet struggles became focal points of his son’s comedy specials. In Maniscalco’s new movie “About My Father” (opening Thursday), his go-to comedy bit expands even further while also showing that funny runs in the family.
While Sebastian Maniscalco plays himself, his dad is played by none other than Robert De Niro. During a father-and-son interview in Chicago after the film’s local premiere, Salvo Maniscalco joked that he considered playing himself. Though Salvo did find his own way to contribute to “About My Father,” though, by teaching the “Godfather Part II” Oscar winner some of their native tongue.
“We went through the script, and, where it said to say something in Italian, he wanted to know how to do so,” the father said.
More with the Maniscalcos from Selena Fragassi.
What else is going on?
- From inside Cook County Jail, chess thrives: Chicago recently hosted an international conference on teaching chess to detainees in jails and prisons. Chess experts and corrections agencies from around the world are exploring how chess can be used to help rehabilitate incarcerated people.
- University of Chicago police academy teaching NYPD, LAPD successes — not CPD: Homicide rates plummeted in New York City and Los Angeles over the past 30 years. “We haven’t seen that same success in Chicago, where murder rates have remained stagnant for 30 years. That needs to change,” said Kristen Mahoney, director of the new academy.
- Doctor’s death in Texas now ruled a strangling: After gynecologist Dr. George Chronis was found dead in a fire in 2018 at his hunting getaway ranch in rural Texas, authorities said the Palos Park physician died accidentally. Then, his widow authorized a new autopsy in Illinois last year.
- Man who shot teens outside library was stopped by witnesses, prosecutors say: The man allegedly ran into a store after shooting the boys, ages 12 and 16, last Tuesday. Witnesses were punching him as officers arrived, documents show.
- Illinoisans living near warehouses at risk: With more than 2,400 warehouses across the state, surrounding neighborhoods face heightened pollution risks, a study shows, blaming online shopping and redlining’s legacy.
- James Wade, Brittney Griner bond is ‘bigger thang basketball’: Before last night’s matchup against Phoenix, Sky coach James Wade shared a moment with Brittney Griner, who marked her return to the court more than a year after she was wrongfully detained in Russia.
- Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s most trusted adviser: Just six years since retiring as a player, Brian Campbell has become one of the most influential people in the Hawks’ front office. He has found his niche in this role alongside Davidson, the Hawks’ young general manager.
