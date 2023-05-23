Catholic church in Illinois underreported clergy sex abuse, Mayor Johnson’s outdoor dining compromise and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

The Archdiocese of Chicago, covering Cook and Lake counties, and the rest of the Catholic church in Illinois, failed to acknowledge hundreds of allegedly abusive priests and other religious figures, according to the results of an investigation announced today by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The report: Before the investigation, the dioceses publicly listed 103 substantiated child sex abusers, Raoul writes in a 696-page report detailing the findings. This investigation reveals the names and information of 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers who allegedly abused at least 1,997 children across all of the dioceses of Illinois.

Key quote: Asked today whether church officials had lied in not making public that the extent of clergy sex abuse was more than what they reported, Raoul said, “I think the numbers sort of speak for themselves.”

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Former 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke (bright blue tie) spars with former Mayor Lori Lightfoot during her first City Council meeting in May 2019. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Two fox kits stand by their den in the Lurie Garden in Millennium Park. Wildlife expert Liza Lehrer said she believes they picked the park as their home to avoid coyotes, their main competition for habitat. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least four small fox kits were seen loping around the park’s Lurie Garden Monday evening, jumping in and out of their den as surprised visitors stopped to sneak pictures of the furry family.

The small canids nipped at each other and chased their tails around the garden. They groomed one another and ran in and out of greenery in the park.

A Reddit user and photographer sparked curiosity about the animals after posting images of the young foxes in the Chicago subreddit.

Liza Lehrer, assistant director of the Urban Wildlife Institute, said her organization has been in contact with staff at the park about the foxes. Staff have observed the kits hunting and exhibiting natural behavior, which indicates that they haven’t become reliant on humans.

“There’s a lot of great things that they’re foraging,” Lehrer said. “They’re displaying a lot of really positive natural behaviors. They’re hunting birds and small mammals and things like that.” She said the kits have been spotted in the garden with their mom.

More fox news from our Emmanuel Camarillo.

