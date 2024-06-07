Afternoon Edition: Would a teen curfew actually work?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re looking into the debate over teen curfews, as one alderman pushes to turn away unaccompanied minors from downtown after 8 p.m.

“I think all one has to do is just Google ‘How effective are teen curfews?’ and you’ll find almost all the research indicates they are ineffective at controlling crime,” one South Loop resident told the Sun-Times.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on Buddy Guy’s retirement from the road, Calumet Fisheries’ return, nine ways to enjoy the weekend and more community news you need to know below. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Sophie Sherry

Debates continues: With summer ramping up, a downtown alderman has reignited conversations about youth curfews by calling for stricter limitations on teens. Meanwhile, some neighborhood and park groups continue to push back.

Curfew on the table: Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is proposing a new 8 p.m. curfew for minors downtown, following a violent attack in Streeterville. The proposed curfew would cut two hours from the 10 p.m. citywide curfew that already applies to those 17 and younger.

Efficacy in dispute: Jim Wales, president of South Loop Neighbors and a member of the Grant Park Advisory Board, said he understands the need to respond to “horrendous situations.” He also cautioned Council members against passing laws that “aren’t necessarily effective” in controlling crime.

What research shows: A 2016 report published by the nonprofit Campbell Collaboration analyzed thousands of studies on juvenile curfews nationwide. It determined that “evidence suggests that juvenile curfews are ineffective at reducing crime and victimization.” The report also found a slight increase in crime during curfew hours and no change in juvenile victimization.

What teens think: Downtown resident Rayne Phillips, 15, told the Sun-Times that young people should be allowed to enjoy the area just like everyone else. “People just want to come here to have fun,” Phillips said Thursday evening at Oak Street Beach. “Obviously, if someone is bothering people, that’s a problem, but if they’re not, people come downtown to have fun. Everyone should be able to do that, especially because it’s summer.”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

This Lincoln Square home was raided by the FBI in May. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Dancers perform at last year’s Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade. The festivities return Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

🛍️ Urban Queer Art Show & Market

Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.

📍PrideArts, 4139 N. Broadway

A five-night market showcasing artwork and handmade goods from local creators.

Admission: $17

🇵🇷 Puerto Rican Fest

Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.

📍 Humboldt Park, 2800 W. Division

Celebrate Puerto Rican culture with music and dance performances, carnival rides, food vendors, art installations and more. The festivities culminate with the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade, Saturday at 2 p.m., on Division from Western to Humboldt.

Admission: $10+

🇸🇪 Andersonville Midsommarfest

Friday, 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.

📍Clark Street, from Foster to Gregory

Celebrate Swedish culture and history with activities including a maypole dance, food and more. More than 50 music and entertainment acts perform on five stages; headliners include NNAMDI, Finom, Cecy Santana and Sixteen Candles.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🇵🇭 The Great Baklaan

Saturday, 10 a.m.

📍18th Street Casa de Cultura, 2057 W. 18th St.

This Filipinx/a/o LGBTQ+ event showcases the talents and resources of community members with panel discussions, networking and performances.

Admission: $10+

🎨 Old Town art fairs

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

The Old Town Art Fair features more than 200 artists, a garden walk, music, a food court and more; located at Old Town Triangle Center, 1763 N. North Park. The Wells Street Art Festival includes more than 175 artists, entertainment and food from local restaurants; located on Wells from North to Division.

Admission: $12 suggested donation (Old Town Art Fair); $10 (Wells Street Art Festival)

🇹🇭 Thai Festival Chicago

Saturday, 10 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.

📍Thorek Memorial Hospital parking lot, 851 W. Irving Park Road

Traditional performances, Muay Thai displays, Thai street food, vendors and more in store at this festival.

Admission: Free

🛼 Pride Skate Party

Saturday, 10:30 p.m.

📍Dr. MLK Jr. Roller Skating and Bowling Center, 1219 W. 76th St.

Hit the roller rink, dance, knock down a few pins and build community at this fun event.

Admission: Free

🙏 Shout Out! A Tribute to Gays in Gospel Music

Sunday, 3 p.m.

📍Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th St.

Singer, composer and bandleader Lucy Smith performs a powerful showcase of the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the gospel.

Admission: $15

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Buddy Guy performs in Louisville, Kentucky last September. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Reporting by Selena Fragassi

In 2022, blues legend Buddy Guy announced the extensive Damn Right Farewell Tour, which will soon cap the incredible seven decades the nearly 88-year-old guitar virtuoso has dedicated to traversing the country, igniting audiences 130-plus times a year with his quick and nimble electric picking that, he says, has all been in an effort “to keep the blues alive.”

“When you get to a certain age — you know, I remember watching all the guys who I learned everything from, the older they got, they’d forget songs, and you’re not giving people what they paid for,” Guy says of his decision to wrap up his illustrious touring career.

But he cautions it won’t be the last time he graces a Chicago stage; his long-running January residencies at Legends, his South Loop club, will continue, and he may do festivals in the future, as health and time permit. It’s just a matter of quality over quantity at this point.

Guy will hit the stage Sunday night to close out this year’s Chicago Blues Festival, which runs all weekend at Millennium Park.

His performance will bring him back to the event where he has logged so many milestone moments, from the “Super Chicago Guitar Jam” in 1988 — where Guy huddled with Otis Rush, Son Seals Blues Band and Koko Taylor and her Blues Machine — to his tribute to B.B. King shortly after King’s passing in 2015.

“I promised all of the older guys who are no longer here with me that I’d always try [to keep the blues alive],” Guy says, referencing blues godfathers such as King, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What Chicago restaurant is unquestionably an institution? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Esther Bergdahl

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Chris Woldt