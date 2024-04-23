The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Los permisos de trabajo para inmigrantes indocumentados están atrasados

El Presidente Joe Biden debe salvaguardar el futuro de quienes ya han dado tanto a nuestro estado y garantizar su capacidad para vivir y trabajar sin miedo.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Los permisos de trabajo para inmigrantes indocumentados están atrasados
Protesters rally for the legalization of undocumented immigrations with signs that say "Latinos make America great" and "Keep families together."

Manifestantes se concentran en Congress Plaza en apoyo a la legalización de los inmigrantes indocumentados en octubre de 2021.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Como copresidente del Illinois Latino Agenda, coalición que lidera con el audaz compromiso de abogar por las necesidades de nuestra gente, como hija de inmigrantes y como alguien que dirige una organización sin ánimo de lucro al servicio de las comunidades latinas, me he sentido obligado a responder a su reciente editorial, que sugiere que pedir al Presidente Joe Biden que amplíe los permisos de trabajo mediante la libertad condicional es una demanda excesiva.

La mayoría de los trabajadores indocumentados de Illinois son latinos y el 30% de ellos han llamado a Illinois su hogar durante décadas. Mientras que una solución ideal implicaría que el Congreso aprobara una legislación de inmigración transformadora, como señala su editorial —las realidades políticas, influenciadas en gran medida por las recientes directivas del ex presidente Donald Trump, han estancado tal progreso.

No se puede exagerar la urgencia del momento. Supongamos que Biden no actúa para garantizar estos permisos de trabajo y, por consiguiente, pierde las próximas elecciones. En ese caso, corremos el riesgo de volver a las políticas defendidas por Trump, que ha abogado abiertamente por deportar a millones de inmigrantes. Las consecuencias de la falta de acción son nefastas y podrían perjudicar irreversiblemente a nuestra comunidad y a la economía.

No quiero ver vehículos del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de EE.UU. (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) circulando por nuestras comunidades y que la gente tenga que temer salir de sus casas o que los niños teman ser separados de sus padres. No se trata de que nuestra comunidad viva bajo ese miedo intensificado, que amplía con mucho la incertidumbre a la que se enfrentan ahora con la falta de permisos de trabajo.

Dado lo que está en juego, no sólo es razonable sino imperativo que el gobierno de Biden actúe con rapidez. Debemos proteger el futuro de aquellos que ya han dado tanto a nuestro estado y garantizar su capacidad para vivir y trabajar sin miedo.

José Muñoz, copresidente del Illinois Latino Agenda y director general de La Casa Norte

Los permisos de trabajo cambiarían vidas

Su reciente editorial sobre la cuestión de la ampliación de los permisos de trabajo a todos los trabajadores indocumentados es una perspectiva que lamentablemente pasa por alto sus profundas contribuciones, los desafíos reales a los que se enfrentan innumerables familias, incluyendo la mía, y la precedencia legal que existe para ampliar los permisos de trabajo.

Mis padres son trabajadores indocumentados que llevan décadas viviendo en Illinois. Son un ejemplo de ética laboral implacable en condiciones difíciles en fábricas y mataderos. A pesar de muchas dificultades, mis padres consiguieron comprar una casa y enviar a sus dos hijos a la universidad, todo sin haber tenido nunca un permiso de trabajo. No tendrán derecho a ningún beneficio de jubilación.

La noción de que defender permisos de trabajo universales es excesivo desestima fundamentalmente las contribuciones y necesidades legítimas de los trabajadores indocumentados que han enriquecido significativamente a nuestras comunidades a través de nuestras contribuciones económicas y nuestra cultura. Pedimos una oportunidad para vivir libres del miedo constante a ser deportados o explotados en el trabajo. Una oportunidad para que por fin se nos trate con dignidad por nuestro trabajo.

Llevamos décadas abogando por la legalización. Cada negativa es una oportunidad perdida para proteger y empoderar a quienes ya han demostrado su dedicación al crecimiento y la prosperidad de nuestra nación.

Su editorial tiene razón al señalar que existe un creciente resentimiento por parte de algunas comunidades de inmigrantes que ven cómo los permisos de trabajo a través de la “libertad condicional” y el TPS se extienden a los recién llegados.

El resentimiento no se dirige a los nuevos migrantes. Se dirige a quienes han tenido el poder de conceder permisos de trabajo a los indocumentados pero han decidido no hacerlo y a la narrativa de que los nuevos migrantes no pueden trabajar sin permisos de trabajo a pesar de que cientos de miles de habitantes de Illinois ya lo hacen desde hace décadas.

Hace doce años, el Presidente Barack Obama dijo repetidamente que no podía hacer nada por los Soñadores (Dreamers), y el 15 de junio de 2012, cuando anunció la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés), cambió mi vida con un permiso de trabajo.

Biden tiene el poder de cambiar la vida de todos los trabajadores y permitirles vivir con seguridad. Debe actuar ya.

Eréndira “Ere” Rendón, vicepresidenta, justicia para inmigrantes, Proyecto Resurrección

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

Next Up In La Voz
Juez autoriza un acuerdo de $12.25 millones en la demanda colectiva por la tormenta de polvo de Hilco en La Villita
Policía de Chicago publica fotos y videos de la persona buscada en la investigación del asesinato del agente Luis Huesca
Asesinan a Policía de Chicago a tiros mientras robaban su automóvil en Gage Park
El Concejo Municipal aprueba $70 millones en financiación adicional para la crisis migratoria
Una fiesta, un pastel... y luego un tiroteo: hermanitos siguen hospitalizados tras el tiroteo en el barrio de Las Empacadoras
‘The Long Game’ cuenta la historia verídica de los mexicoamericanos que enfrentaron el racismo y cambiaron el juego de golf
The Latest
Grae Kessinger
Cubs
Former Cub Don Kessinger watching with pride as grandson Grae arrives with Astros at Wrigley Field
“We’re kind of living through Grae right now,” Kessinger told the Sun-Times. “I’m more excited and nervous watching him play than I was when I broke in.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
Clouds of dust spread across the Little Village neighborhood after a smokestack was imploded April 11.
La Voz Chicago
Juez autoriza un acuerdo de $12.25 millones en la demanda colectiva por la tormenta de polvo de Hilco en La Villita
El constructor Hilco y sus contratistas acordaron pagar el dinero a los residentes del barrio por la implosión fallida de la chimenea en 2020. Se exigió al alcalde Brandon Johnson que publicara un reporte sobre la supervisión “negligente” de la Ciudad.
By Brett Chase
 
Image from a video Chicago Police released of a person of interest they are seeking to identify in the investigation of the murder of Officer Luis Huesca early Sunday in the 3100 block of West 56th Street in Gage Park.
La Voz Chicago
Policía de Chicago publica fotos y videos de la persona buscada en la investigación del asesinato del agente Luis Huesca
Una alerta a la comunidad pide ayuda para identificar al “sujeto”, señalando que “debe ser considerado armado y peligroso”. Mientras tanto, los que conocían a Huesca se han quedado desconsolados. Rocío Lasso dijo que se apoyó en Huesca después de que su propio hijo, Andrés Vásquez Lasso, muriera en acto de servicio el año pasado.
By Tom Schuba and Jessica Ma
 
Caleb Williams, Patrick McMorris
Sports
Caleb Williams to the Bears is only a matter of time
Though Bears general manager Ryan Poles played it a little coy, the selection of the USC quarterback has gone from presumed to inevitable. “I feel really good about our process and where we’re headed,” Poles said. “We know what we’re going to do.”
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey speaks during a 2019 event outside Soldier Field that marked the unveiling of statues of Bears great Walter Payton and team founder George Halas, her father.
Bears
Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey, 101, attends Brian Piccolo Awards
The Bears paid their annual tribute to Brian Piccolo in front of their matriarch Tuesday.
By Patrick Finley
 