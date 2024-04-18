The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Transform South Works site into a lakefront park, not a quantum computing facility

The South Side deserves and can have both a beautiful lakefront park and new investments in jobs.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A view of the Chicago skyline from part of the old U.S. Steel South Works site near 85th and South Shore Drive in 2014.

Al Podgorski / Sun-Times file

It boggles the mind that the City of Chicago is still looking at priceless lakefront land on the South Side as something other than parkland. Everything east of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and south of Rainbow Park should be the next great lakefront park for the hundreds of thousands living in adjacent, long-neglected neighborhoods. No single project would improve the quality of life more or stimulate more investment.

Instead, the city has engaged over the years in short-term, uninspired thinking, supported a cup manufacturing plant, an unrealistic residential development, and now a facility housing quantum computing. The jobs from this proposed facility would certainly be welcome in the community but not on precious lakefront land.

Instead of destroying the potential for a great South Side lakefront park, the facility can be located nearby. There is a huge site west of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive north of 83rd Street and east of Brandon Avenue that is vacant. Why not put the quantum computing facility there or another vacant site on the South Side? The South Side deserves and can have both a beautiful lakefront park and new investments in jobs. The city needs to channel Daniel Burnham and his inspired long-term vision, leaving an enviable legacy for the ages.

Robert E. Sullivan, Orland Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Public pensioners get better benefits

Regardless of the amount of pension debt, the benefits far exceed what a typical private sector employee receives under Social Security. Many public employees can retire in their late 50s or early 60s and receive a pension equivalent to 75% of their income. Funding pensions has always been a struggle for state and local governments because they are so generous. I don’t think public unions appreciate the contributions made by private citizens. Nor do they appreciate the differences in benefits.

Dan McGovern, Roscoe Village

Combine city pension funds

The April 3 opinion piece, “Look for Chicago’s pension mess to become worse,” says that Chicago has seven city-wide pension funds. If some or all of these funds were combined, money could be saved because administrative costs would be less. There would have to be financial adjustments, as some funds are better funded than others. But the savings from combining funds would be worth the effort in doing so.

Eleanor Hall, Hyde Park

Less debt, more taxes

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle are erasing medical debt. President Joe Biden wants to eliminate student loan debt and Mayor Brandon Johnson wants over $1 billion or affordable housing. What does the person who works hard and will never benefit from any of these plans get? Higher taxes.

Joe Ferro, Garfield Ridge

Firefighters are not racists

Congressman Jonathan Jackson was recently recorded at an event with the Black Fire Brigade wherein he made a series of baseless, utterly false and blatantly racist accusations against the members of the Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago Fire Fighters Union, Local 2. Jackson’s allegations are an abhorrent insult to the fine members of the CFD. In my own over 35-year career, most of it spent in one of the busiest firehouses in Chicago, working with members of all races and ethnic backgrounds, I never once encountered a situation where anyone failed to give it their all because of the race of the victims. I have never spoken to anyone who has.

James E. McNally, lieutenant, CFD (retired) and past president, CFFU Local 2, Clearing

Hilary vs. Melania

I’d like to have a dollar for every time Hilary Rodham Clinton was asked by reporters why she didn’t leave her cheating husband. If I had a dollar for every time Melania Trump was asked that same question by reporters, I wouldn’t have enough money to buy a cup of coffee.

Mark Mardell, Norwood Park

