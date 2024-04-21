The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

The public deserves a closer look at Chicago’s new school funding formula

A CPS civics teacher wonders how a school’s need will be determined, revised or appealed. And how much budget transparency is in place to communicate cuts?

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE The public deserves a closer look at Chicago’s new school funding formula
Many students exit Theodore Roosevelt Senior High School.

Students exit Roosevelt High School in Albany Park after their first day of school Aug. 21, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools recently released their preliminary school budgets for the next school year. The biggest change in this new formula is that it will no longer fund schools solely based on student enrollment but rather focus on a need-based, equity formula. While CPS is to be commended for addressing long overdue funding inequities and empowering students with the most need, CPS can do more to ensure it properly funds equity in the classroom.

There are a few key questions: How is a school’s need specifically determined, and how can it be revised or appealed? And how much transparency is in place to communicate cuts in teachers, staff and school operating expenses?

School budgets were only released internally, and all the information needs to be released to the full public in a transparent and timely manner for proper examination. If the whole point of changing the funding formula was for more districtwide equity, it is concerning that some schools report the exact opposite.

It would be a disservice to simply say CPS funding is now going from schools in affluent areas to schools in less affluent areas. It would be a shame if any students are negatively impacted and, to ensure this doesn’t happen, more scrutiny is needed. Unfortunately, voting on this school budget is scheduled for the next few weeks.

Related

As a CPS civics teacher and an elected member of the local school council advisory board, I applaud CPS for changing its formula to focus on equity and need. At the same time, I urge the district to make all detailed school budgets publicly available and be more transparent about how school budget allocations were calculated.

Finally, I implore all of us to act altruistically in the spirit of helping those who need it most. The best way for CPS stakeholders to get involved is to be more informed and active in their school budget discussions, advocate for their budget priorities and ultimately collaborate on a decision on whether to vote to approve their budget.

Froylan Jimenez, teacher and local school council advisory board member

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

U.S. Steel site would suit Bears

The Bears Stadium should be located at the former U.S. Steel site. This site has more than 400 acres of beautiful lakefront property in an area that already has tax increment financing money. Moving to the Southeast Side would tremendously help and improve that community.

In addition, the 400 acres would be able to accommodate Sox Park, a casino and concert venue with plenty of space for parking. A ramp from the Skyway at 95th Street would provide easy access for all. There is a Metra line nearby, and a CTA line could easily be inserted. It’s time for the South Side to receive some lakefront improvements.

Patrick Cleary, Beverly

Biden, Trump are wrong on trade

Were Charles Dickens alive to write about the current political situation, in general, and the presidential candidates, in particular, the opening line well might be, “It was the worst of times.” Full stop!

Consider, for example, that the trade protectionism of both parties and candidates unquestionably raises costs to all, while assisting select producers. Ironically, both complain about inflation but fail to recognize they are importantly contributing to it with their tariffs and other trade restraints.

Further, consider the fiscal irresponsibility of both parties and candidates has resulted in historically unmatched and unsustainable budget deficits that will lower all Americans’ standard of living.

Were “Dumb and Dumber” to be recast, Carrey and Daniels would be replaced by Biden and Trump.

William P. Gottschalk, Lake Forest

Next Up In Commentary
I support Karina's Bill to help police do a better job of protecting domestic violence survivors
Dolton has a leadership mess. Its residents deserve better.
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay out of closer role for now but vows to get it back; 'I was built for it,' he says
How and why Illinois members in Congress voted on Israel, Ukraine bills
Playing in the high school marching band makes you 'part of something bigger'
Passover is a celebration of Jewish resilience in the face of adversity
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Grieving friend accuses me of having affair with her husband
How do you treat someone who is in pain but also making untrue and insultiing allegations?
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, April 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
IMG_5746.jpgOfficer Luis Huesca, a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was a police academy classmate of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was killed in the line of duty last year.
Crime
Chicago police officer shot to death as his car is taken in Gage Park
Officer Luis Huesca, 30, was returning home from work about 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 56th Street when a ShotSpotter alert went off, police Supt. Larry Snelling said. No one has been arrested.
By Mohammad SamraTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Bears GM Ryan Poles.
Bears
As Bears prepare for NFL Draft, wild cards abound in top 10 picks
The Bears are hoping teams trade up to take quarterbacks, improving their options with the No. 9 pick.
By Jason Lieser
 
White Sox Phillies Baseball
White Sox
Runs, defense, pitching all lacking in latest White Sox loss
As the Phillies complete the series sweep, the Sox’ record drops to 3-18.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 