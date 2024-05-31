Chicago Pride 2024 events calendar

Pride Month in Chicago means plenty of opportunities to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, honor pioneers of the past and cultivate support and allyship.

Below, you’ll find our growing calendar of Pride 2024 events throughout June.

Got an event that you think we missed? Email us at audience@suntimes.com so we can add it to this calendar.

Happy Pride! 🏳️‍🌈

Things to do for Pride Month in Chicago

📖 Chicago Public Library Drag story time

Saturday, June 1, 10:30 a.m.

📍Coleman Branch, 731 E. 63rd St.

A special story time for kids featuring a local drag artist, facilitated by CPL’s children’s librarians.

Admission: Free

🪩 Chicago House Music Festival Pre-Party

Saturday, June 1, 1 p.m.

📍Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Warm up for the Chicago House Music Festival (June 2) at this pre-party dedicated to the Chicago-born genre. Gene Hunt, Stacy Kidd and more will take the stage.

Admission: Free

🐠 Shedd Pride Night

Saturday, June 1, 6 p.m.

📍Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Celebrate Pride with DJs and an ocean-themed drag showcase at the aquarium.

Admission: $19.95+

⚽ Chicago Fire FC Pride Night

Saturday, June 1, 7:30 p.m.

📍Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr.

Cheer on the Fire as they take on LA Galaxy, featuring a pre-match tailgate, entertainment from local performers, the return of the halftime Lip Sync Battle and more.

Admission: $17+

Drag queen Kitty Banks performs during last year’s Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium. The celebration returns to the Shedd on Saturday, June 1. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

❤️Queer Fam Pride Jam

Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m.

📍Millennium Park

Kicking off the Chicago House Music Festival is this celebration of LGBTQ+ families, kids and allies, with DJ sets, performances, all-ages activities — hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Priyanka.

Admission: Free

🌱Chicago Black Gay Men’s Caucus ‘Spring Fling’

Sunday, June 2, 11 a.m.

📍Mae District, 19 E. 21st St.

An afternoon of entertainment, cocktails and silent auctions for this annual fundraiser to address disparities in the Black gay, bisexual and same-gender-loving community.

Admission: $100+

🎨The Art of Pride

Sunday, June 2, 12 p.m.

📍Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

Music performances, vendors and art making to celebrate Pride with local LGBTQ+ artists.

Admission: Free

🎶Chicago House Music Festival

Sunday, June 2, 1 p.m.

📍Millennium Park

Celebrate 40 years of House with a stacked lineup of pioneers and innovators, setting the party off on two stages. Lineup includes Wayne Williams and Alan King, Farley Jackmaster Funk, Lori Branch and more.

Admission: Free

🎤Sapphic Comedy Hour

Wednesday, June 5, 7 p.m.

📍Dorothy, 2500 W. Chicago Ave.

Seven sapphic comedians take the stage for a Pride comedy showcase, hosted by Sierra Kenyon and Rogue Schmidt.

Admission: $10

🛍️Chicago Pride Kick-Off Urban Queer Art Show & Market

Wed, June 5 - Sun, June 9

📍PrideArts, 4139 N. Broadway

A five-night market showcasing artwork and handmade goods from local creators.

Admission: $17

🇸🇪Andersonville Midsommarfest

Fri, June 7 - Sun, June 9

📍Clark Street, from Foster to Gregory

A Swedish tradition-turned-Chicago summertime staple, with food, vendors and five stages of entertainment, including the Balmoral Pride stage highlighting DJs, drag performances and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🇵🇭The Great Baklaan

Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.

📍18th Street Casa de Cultura, 2057 W. 18th St.

This Filipinx/a/o LGBTQ+ event showcases the talents and resources of community members with panel discussions, networking and performances.

Admission: $10+

🛼Pride Skate Party

Saturday, June 8, 10:30 p.m.

📍Dr. MLK Jr. Roller Skating and Bowling Center, 1219 W. 76th St.

Hit the roller rink, dance, knock a few pins down and build community at this fun event.

Admission: Free

📖 Chicago Public Library Drag story time: Uptown Branch

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.

📍Uptown Branch, 929 W. Buena Ave.

A special story time for kids featuring a local drag artist, facilitated by CPL’s children’s librarians.

Admission: Free

🍹Pride Crawl

Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m.

📍Charlie’s Chicago, 3726 N. Broadway

Starting at Charlie’s, party at five venues. This year, organizers say 20% of the event’s proceeds will be donated to Center on Halsted.

Admission: Free

💅 Queer Prom

Saturday, June 15, 6 p.m.

📍National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W 19th St.

Youth 21 and under are invited to dress up for a prom night, with dancing, drag performances, music and more.

Admission: Free

🎤Little Miss Anthropes

Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m.

📍The Lincoln Lodge, 2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago drag performers present standup, anecdotes and other comedy forms.

Admission: $10

👟 Boystown Walking Tour

Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m.

📍Belmont Red/Brown/Purple Line Station, 945 W. Belmont Ave.

Explore the history of the neighborhood now known as Northalested on this educational tour.

Admission: Pay what you can

📖 Chicago Public Library Drag story time: Logan Square Branch

Monday, June 17, 10:30 a.m.

📍Logan Square Branch, 3030 W. Fullerton Ave.

A special story time for kids featuring a local drag artist, facilitated by CPL’s children’s librarians.

Admission: Free

⚾ Cubs Pride Night

Monday, June 17, 7:05 p.m.

📍Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St.

This party at the ballpark features special entertainment, fan activities and more, as the Cubs face the San Francisco Giants.

Admission: $5+

Members of the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus perform the national anthem at last year’s Pride Night at Wrigley Field Charles Rex Arbogast/AP file

⚾ White Sox Pride Night

Tuesday, June 18, 7:10 p.m.

📍Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St.

See the Sox face the Houston Astros.

Admission: $5+

💃 Very Pride! 2024

Friday, June 21, 9 p.m.

📍Morgan MFG, 401 North Morgan St.

Warehouse party with DJs, two dance floors, immersive art installations and more. Wear your fiercest fit. Category is: “Be Fierce! Be F.A.B.! Point Blank Period!”

Admission: $45+

🏖️ Black LGBTQ+ Beach Day

Saturday, June 22, 12 p.m.

📍63rd Street Beach.

The day kicks off with health workshops before an all-day party to beats from Rae Chardonnay — plus you’ll get access to health care services, like testing, COVID-19 vaccines and more.

Admission: Free

🥳Chicago Pride Fest

Sat-Sun, June 22-23, 11 a.m.

📍Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace St.

This two-day street festival touts three stages with headliners JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Bob The Drag Queen, Amber Riley, Sapphira Cristàl and more.

Admission: $15 suggested donation

People cheer as they watch a drag show at last year’s Chicago Pride Fest in Northalsted. The festival returns Saturday, June 22. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

🐻Adults Night Out at the Zoo: Pride Party

Thursday, June 27, 6 p.m.

📍Lincoln Park Zoo, Fullerton and Cannon

An evening for the 21+ queer crowd and friends to enjoy the zoo after-hours, with music, drag performances, bingo and more.

Admission: $15+

📖 Chicago Public Library Drag story time: Back of the Yards

Saturday, June 29, 10:30 a.m.

📍Back of the Yards Branch, 2111 W. 47th St.

A special story time for kids featuring a local drag artist, facilitated by CPL’s children’s librarians.

Admission: Free

🪩 Navy Pier Pride

Saturday, June 29, 12 p.m.

📍Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

An all-day celebration with live music, educational programs, performances from local LGBTQ+ artists, on-site resources and more.

Admission: Free

🎉 Backlot Bash

Fri, June 28 - Sun, June 30

📍Cheetah Gym Parking Lot, 5238 North Clark St.

Kicking off with a farewell to the party series Flannel Friday, Saturday and Sunday will include headliners Leisha Hailey & Kate Moenning, G Flip and more.

Admission: $39+

🥳 Pride North

Fri, June 28 - Sun, June 30

📍Glenwood and Morse

Neighborhood party and street festival with music, vendors and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🏃Proud to Run - 10K, 5K run/walk

Sunday, June 30, 7:30 a.m.

📍601 W. Montrose Ave.

This annual run gathers runners and walkers to the lake to raise money for organizations that support the local LGBTQ+ community.

Admission: $50+

🏳️‍🌈 Chicago Pride Parade

Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m.

📍Beginning at Sheridan and Broadway

The 53rd-annual parade will see thousands flock to the parade route to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s theme is “Pride is Power.”

Admission: Free