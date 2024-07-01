Afternoon Edition: Broken promises from for-profit colleges

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re focusing on a report from my colleagues at WBEZ which shows that at for-profit colleges in Illinois, students often end up worse off financially than when they enrolled.

In recruiting students, these schools frequently target communities of color with promises of future economic stability; unfortunately, those plans are not often realized.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on pay bumps for tipped workers, Saturday’s Pride Parade on the North Side, your weekly Sun-Times staff suggestion — and more community news you need to know below. 👇

Reporting by Lisa Kurian Philip, Esther Yoon-Ji Kang and Amy Qin | WBEZ

Students left struggling: A WBEZ analysis of federal data and a WBEZ survey of more than 250 current and former students found that for-profit education programs in Illinois often do not deliver the economic resilience or stability that they promote to their most vulnerable enrollees. Most of the schools with the worst outcomes focus on cosmetology, but WBEZ also spoke with students in computer programming, nursing, design and more.

Who’s affected most: Black and low-income students enroll at for-profit colleges at much higher rates than in nonprofit and public colleges or universities. Recruiters at for-profit schools offer hopes of future economic stability that are rarely fulfilled. Instead, many students are left saddled with debt, in low-paying jobs that pay as little as what a typical high school graduate makes.

The numbers: WBEZ compared median earnings of students 10 years after enrolling at each Illinois college with those of high school graduates in the state who are 25 or older. Just one-third of about 90 for-profit schools in Illinois reported students’ median earnings were higher than those of high school graduates. By comparison, more than 80% of public and nonprofit colleges and universities in Illinois reported median earnings greater than those of a typical high school grad.

One student’s experience: Nikka Ewing, 34, five years and $60,000 of federal student loans later, still hasn’t finished her bachelor of software engineering program. The Country Club Hills resident has earned enough credits for two associate’s degrees and has applied for jobs but has yet to get an offer.

Key quote: “They tell you, ‘Oh, in order to get a better job, you need to get an education,’” Ewing says. “You get an education, and that still ain’t enough.”

A piping plover chick hatched Monday at Montrose Beach Dunes. Three chicks hatched Sunday. Chicago Piping Plover Watch

Maddie Lee’s dog Stuart stands near Jameson Loves Danger in Andersonville. Maddie Lee/Sun-Times

Pamper your pup at Jameson Loves Danger

Today’s Sun-Times staff suggestion comes from Maddie Lee, our Cubs staff reporter, who recommends taking your furry friend to Jameson Loves Danger in Andersonville.

Love for all dogs: “I found Jameson Loves Danger when I was looking for a place to take Stuart, my very nervous mutt, for grooming services,” Maddie tells me. “From our first appointment, their groomers have been very cognizant of making sure he’s comfortable.”

Walk-ins welcome: “Their walk-in services, which include nail trimming, are a lifesaver.”

The vibe: “The store is cozy and the selection of healthy treat options for dogs and cats is impressive considering the size,” Maddie says.

Pro tip: If you’re in a rush, Jameson Loves Danger accepts online orders for pick-up. “We’ll put in pick-up orders for my dog’s food and dental chews, which has come in very handy!”

📍Jameson Loves Danger, 5208 N. Clark St.

Scenes from Saturday’s 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade in Lake View. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

Rainbow-clad crowds filled the sidewalks in the heart of Lake View on Sunday for Chicago’s 53rd annual Pride Parade. And despite a shorter route and fewer floats, the celebration capping off Pride Month was as joyous and vibrant as in years past.

“It’s just a good time,” said Christina Muñoz, who came from Berwyn to watch the parade with friends.

Parade organizers decided to scale back the celebration this year, shortening the route and cutting the number of floats from 200 to 150 out of concerns for safety and limited city resources. Several paradegoers told the Sun-Times they didn’t notice a difference.

Floats represented LGBTQ+ groups like Equality Illinois and the Center on Halsted, local sports teams with their mascots, and corporations such as Jewel-Osco and Smirnoff. The Legacy Project, which highlights LGBTQ+ historical figures, held up signs with the faces of Michelangelo, Walt Whitman and Frida Kahlo.

Simon Truesdale, 24, lives in Lake View, around the corner from the parade route. He’s originally from West Virginia, and Sunday was the second Pride Parade he had ever been to.

“It still feels incredible, just like the first time,” he said, beaming and waving the pink, blue and white trans flag.

“Queer people used to not be safe just walking down the streets. Now, we’re able to have this massive parade. It really is a reminder of the progress we’ve made.”

