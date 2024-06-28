Afternoon Edition: Why Burke played the Catholic card

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re focusing on Ed Burke and his defense team’s attempt to play up his Catholic ties in a bid to soften his sentence in his corruption case.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on a new North Lawndale facility that promises to create jobs, why a music school is scrapping its Lake View expansion plans, six things to do this weekend and more.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Robert Herguth

The Catholic card: For years, local Catholic groups relied on Edward M. Burke’s campaign money, with $100,000 given by his political funds in the three years before he was indicted in 2019 on corruption charges. More recently, Burke relied on them to try to persuade U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall to go easy on him when it came time to determine how long he should go to prison, if at all.

The letters: Of the more than 200 letters of support sent to Kendall’s courtroom before she sentenced Burke to two years in prison for corruption, 25 came from Catholic priests, nuns and lay church figures. They shared stories about Burke’s charitable deeds, commitment to Catholic schools and causes, or experience as a practicing Catholic and long-ago seminarian. Kendall could have sent Burke away for eight years or more.

Did it have an impact?If and how letters from Catholic figures affected Kendall’s decision on Burke’s sentence, which also included a $2 million fine, is unclear. Kendall wouldn’t comment. It’s also unclear whether Burke’s defense team pulled the Catholic card specifically to appeal to Kendall’s religious sensibilities. She attended Catholic high school, and her husband is the president of a Catholic school in Waukegan.

The remaining money: Shortly after Burke’s 2019 indictment, church officials said they would wait to see if he got convicted before deciding whether to return a $10,000 donation one of his campaign funds made to a Catholic charitable endeavor overseen by the Archdiocese of Chicago. Since then, Burke’s campaign committees have reported another $50,000 in expenditures to Catholic organizations. Officials won’t say whether they’ve given Burke back any money after his December conviction, or plan to.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Caprice Hamer, machine operator at Fillmore Linen Service, shows off his station at the soil sorting and rail system at Fillmore’s new facility in North Lawndale. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fillmore Linen Service opens on West Side : The health care laundry company Fillmore Linen Service opened the doors of its North Lawndale facility Wednesday, part of a larger initiative to create jobs and revitalize the West Side neighborhood.



: The health care laundry company Fillmore Linen Service opened the doors of its North Lawndale facility Wednesday, part of a larger initiative to create jobs and revitalize the West Side neighborhood. Debate fact check : President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump faced off in a debate Thursday night — and there was no shortage of false and misleading statements made, according to an Associated Press fact check.



: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump faced off in a debate Thursday night — and there was no shortage of false and misleading statements made, according to an Associated Press fact check. Man sentenced for insurrection role : A federal judge handed a two-year prison sentence Thursday to Quinn Keen, a Manteno man who admitted shoving a police officer and throwing a metal travel mug at a police line during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.



: A federal judge handed a two-year prison sentence Thursday to Quinn Keen, a Manteno man who admitted shoving a police officer and throwing a metal travel mug at a police line during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Remembering Don De Grazia : His acclaimed novel, “American Skin,” was published when he was 30, and he’d been guiding young writers ever since. He died June 13 at age 56.



: His acclaimed novel, “American Skin,” was published when he was 30, and he’d been guiding young writers ever since. He died June 13 at age 56. Music school scraps Lake View expansion : Access Contemporary Music is halting plans to open its fourth music school in Lake View, after reaching an impasse with its prospective landlord.



: Access Contemporary Music is halting plans to open its fourth music school in Lake View, after reaching an impasse with its prospective landlord. Stones stay timeless : "[Mick] Jagger and [Keith] Richards are 80 years old, and [Ronnie] Wood is 77, and though their current tour is sponsored by AARP, all three are still vibrant and hellbent on sharing the gospel from their own rock bible,” Selena Fragassi wrote in a review of the band’s Thursday night show at Soldier Field. They’ll be back Sunday for a second show.



: "[Mick] Jagger and [Keith] Richards are 80 years old, and [Ronnie] Wood is 77, and though their current tour is sponsored by AARP, all three are still vibrant and hellbent on sharing the gospel from their own rock bible,” Selena Fragassi wrote in a review of the band’s Thursday night show at Soldier Field. They’ll be back Sunday for a second show. 3.5 stars for ‘Fancy Dance’: In this quietly powerful film, Lily Gladstone does quality work as a woman searching for her missing sister while bonding with her anxious niece, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Attendees sit on the grass during the Logan Square Arts Festival in 2022. The fest returns this weekend. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

🎨 Millennium Art Festival

Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

📍Michigan Avenue and Lake Street

Features 110 artists, along with live music, food trucks, children’s activities and art demonstrations

Admission: Free

🎉 Backlot Bash

Friday-Sun, 4 p.m.

📍Cheetah Gym parking lot, 5238 N. Clark St.

Kicks off with a three-day outdoor event with Flannel Friday on Friday. Headliners include Leisha Hailey & Kate Moenning, G Flip and more.

Admission: $39.21

🎶 Logan Square Arts Festival

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday noon-10 p.m.

📍 Logan Boulevard, Kedzie and Milwaukee Avenue

This festival features 30 music acts, including McKinley Dixon and MJ Lenderman, plus interactive art, vendors, food and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

✍️ Ida B. Wells Festival

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

📍Ida B. Wells National Monument, 3729 S. Langley; Northeastern Illinois University, 700 E. Oakwood Blvd.

A celebration of Bronzeville that includes walking tours, panel discussions, music and more

Admission: Free

🏳️‍🌈 Chicago Pride Parade

Sunday, 11 a.m.

📍Beginning at Sheridan and Broadway

The 53rd annual parade will see thousands celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s theme: “Pride is Power.”

Admission: Free

🚲 Pedal Powered Picnic

Sunday, noon-7 p.m.

📍3636 S. Iron St.

Presented by Cabinet of Curiosity, this outdoor benefit supports summer programs and includes food, interactive sculptures, bikes powering whimsical devices and more.

Admission: $50

BRIGHT ONE ✨

A new Illuminarium attraction at Navy Pier. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

As a hippo’s jaws eased open — so up close, you could see the creature’s tonsils — Alan Greenberg explained the experience with the unbridled enthusiasm of Dr. John Hammond welcoming guests before the opening of his Jurassic Park.

“Overall, we are fulfilling people’s dreams. … Most of the people who walk down Michigan Avenue have probably never been on safari, but they dream about going. It’s on their bucket list,” said Greenberg, during a visit this week.

Greenberg is the co-founder of Illuminarium, a new “cinematic immersion” opening at Navy Pier Friday.

Visitors will get a 360-degree immersion into an African safari, as well as a tour through the Milky Way and far beyond — all of it projected onto the walls of an 8,000-square-foot warehouselike space that previously housed Crystal Gardens.

Visitors wander around the space at leisure as the projected images change.

The accompanying soundtrack ranges from the ethereal to the predictable, from the Police’s “Walking on the Moon” to Strauss’ “Blue Danube.” The venue can hold about 300 people.

The Navy Pier location is Greenberg’s fifth Illuminarium, with others previously opening in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Toronto and Macau, China.

Tickets range from $24.99 to $34.99.

READ MORE

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers