Bears’ Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks all questionable for Packers

Mack has not practiced all week because of a lingering foot injury.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Khalil Mack has been bothered by a foot injury since Week 3.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Three of the Bears’ biggest names — outside linebacker Khalil Mack, wide receiver Allen Robinson and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks — are questionable for Sunday’s rivalry game against the Packers.

Mack has not practiced all week because of a lingering foot injury. Head coach Matt Nagy said, though, that Mack could play Sunday despite not practicing.

Robinson, who didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday because of an ankle injury suffered Sunday in Las Vegas, returned on Friday and was limited.

Hicks was limited Friday after missing two practices with a groin injury that he hurt on the first play of the Lions game. The same thing happened last week, though, and Hicks was eventually ruled out Saturday.

Tight end J.P. Holtz, who hasn’t practiced for two weeks since hurting his quad against the Lions, was ruled out. So was linebacker Caleb Johnson, who didn’t practice all week because of a knee injury.

Returner Jakeem Grant was limited Thursday and Friday because of a groin injury and is questionable.

