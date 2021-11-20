 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears due to illness

If he’s out, the Ravens would go with seldom-used backup Tyler Huntley.

By Jason Lieser
Jackson has missed two games in his career.
Terrance Williams, AP Photos

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens felt certain Friday he’d be good to go agains the Bears on Sunday, but that changed quickly.

The team announced Saturday that Jackson was questionable because of an illness, and ESPN reported that there is a “50-50” chance he plays.

Jackson missed the Ravens’ first two practices this week because he was sick, but was a full participant Friday and said he would play against the Bears. The team did not designate a game status for him, signaling there was no reason to believe he’d miss the game.

“I’m feeling great,” Jackson said Friday. “I used to eat my Flintstones vitamins when I was a little kid, so my immune system should be good.”

He said the ailment was similar to having a severe cold, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson does not have the coronavirus.

if Jackson is out, the Ravens would go with seldom-used backup Tyler Huntley. He has 16 career passes in four games.

