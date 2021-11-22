 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears injury report (sort of): DT Akiem Hicks, WR Allen Robinson still out

The team didn’t practice Monday, but estimated a few players would’ve been out if they had.

By Jason Lieser
Hicks has missed three games this season.
The Bears did not practice Monday in advance of their Thanksgiving game against the Lions, but the NFL requires teams to provide an estimated injury report every day on a short week like this.

In addition to quarterback Justin Fields’ rib injury, Bears coach Matt Nagy projected that defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), running back Damien Williams (calf) and cornerback Duke Shelley (hamstring) would’ve been out. Hicks, Robinson and Williams missed the Ravens game.

Nagy also reported that safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) would’ve been limited.

Lions coach Dan Campbell marked starting quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) as limited. Goff missed the game against the Browns on Sunday, and the Lions are expected to start backup Tim Boyle against the Bears.

Goff threw two touchdown passes and posted a 105 passer rating against the Bears in Week 4. Boyle made his first career start Sunday and completed 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns as the Lions fell to 0-9-1 with a 13-10 loss to the Browns.

