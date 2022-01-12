 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears’ first head-coaching interview goes to Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson

The Bears kicked off formal interviews Wednesday with Pederson, who won big in Philadelphia before being fired after going 4-11-1 in 2020.

By Jason Lieser
Pederson went 42-37-1 in five seasons coaching the Eagles.
AP Photos

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson interviewed with the Bears on Wednesday, making him the first candidate to have an official meeting about the job.

Pederson would replace friend and former co-worker Matt Nagy, who was fired Monday.

In Pederson’s only shot as a head coach, he went 42-37-1 with the Eagles from 2016 through ‘20 and won Super Bowl LII with current Bears backup Nick Foles stepping in for injured starter Carson Wentz. Pederson went 9-7 with a playoff berth each of the next two seasons, beating the Bears in January 2019 in the Double Doink game, and was fired after going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Pederson, 53, spent last season out of the NFL but said in June he was eager to return as a head coach. Nagy hosted him as a training camp guest later that summer.

The Bears have submitted several requests for current assistant coaches and are expected to meet with recently fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Chicago teachers approve deal to end walkout over COVID safety protocols

The vote, which passed with 56% approval, came as students returned Wednesday, in some cases returning to schools where dozens of teachers were out.

By Nader Issa

Bridgeport bank president had worker falsely make it look like Patrick Daley Thompson made loan payments: plea

That worker, Alicia Mandujano, has become the first person to plead guilty as a result of the massive investigation that has swirled for years since the failure of Washington Federal Bank for Savings and the death of its president, John Gembara, both in 2017.

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak

14-year-old boy fatally shot on Near West Side

The boy was outside in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Prince Andrew sex assault suit goes ahead despite Jeffrey Epstein deal

Stressing that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had reached Epstein.

By Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy, R-Calif., provide information to the nine-member panel regarding the violence that took place last January and his communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days prior to the attack.

By Associated Press

Recycled head coaches present enticing candidacy for Bears opening

Three of the former head coaches who could be options for the Bears had winning records in their only other opportunity and reached a Super Bowl.

By Jason Lieser