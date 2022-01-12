Bears give Glenn Cook first GM interview

Glenn Cook, the Browns’ vice president of player personnel, was the first person to interview for the Bears’ vacant general manager position Wednesday.

Cook was the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting for four years before being promoted in 2020. He worked alongside current Browns GM Andrew Berry with the Colts in 2011-12 before moving on to the Packers the next three years.

This isn’t his first dalliance with a Chicago team. Cook was drafted by the Cubs in Round 46 in 2009 and played a season of rookie ball, hitting .167. He also played linebacker at Miami from 2004-08.

Cook interviewed with the Bears’ five-person panel, headed by chairman George McCaskey and consultant Bill Polian.

The Bears are expected to interview multiple candidates per day for the head coach and GM spots. Ideally, they’ll pick a GM first and let him select the coach.

Monday, McCaskey fired GM Ryan Pace after seven years and head coach Matt Nagy after four.