 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears give Glenn Cook first GM interview

Glenn Cook, the Browns’ vice president of player personnel, was the first person to interview for the Bears’ vacant general manager position Wednesday.

By Patrick Finley
The Bears interviewed
The Bears interviewed Glenn Cook for GM on Wednessday.
Chicago Bears

Glenn Cook, the Browns’ vice president of player personnel, was the first person to interview for the Bears’ vacant general manager position Wednesday.

Cook was the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting for four years before being promoted in 2020. He worked alongside current Browns GM Andrew Berry with the Colts in 2011-12 before moving on to the Packers the next three years.

This isn’t his first dalliance with a Chicago team. Cook was drafted by the Cubs in Round 46 in 2009 and played a season of rookie ball, hitting .167. He also played linebacker at Miami from 2004-08.

Cook interviewed with the Bears’ five-person panel, headed by chairman George McCaskey and consultant Bill Polian.

The Bears are expected to interview multiple candidates per day for the head coach and GM spots. Ideally, they’ll pick a GM first and let him select the coach.

Monday, McCaskey fired GM Ryan Pace after seven years and head coach Matt Nagy after four.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Employees at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago join union

The workers’ decision follows a similar vote for unionization by the workers at the museum.

By David Roeder

Eliot Wolf an intriguing GM option for Bears

The son of Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf, a rising star when he was bypassed for the Packers’ GM job in 2018, has familiarity on his side as a Bears GM candidate. "He kind of grew up in the division," Ron Wolf said. "He’s paid his dues."

By Mark Potash

Sky put core designation on WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper

The core qualifying offer is a one-year supermax deal totaling $228,094 but both sides could begin negotiating for different terms on Jan. 15.

By Annie Costabile

Gorgeous anime tale ‘Belle’ sends ‘Beauty and the Beast’ into the metaverse

The film marries modern-day Japan with a virtual universe, and each world shimmers.

By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer

Chaotic day for some students returning after 5 days of canceled classes

In some buildings, particularly the city’s largest high schools, dozens of teachers were either out sick or quarantining because of an exposure, leaving classes packed into auditoriums.

By Nader Issa, Mitch Dudek, and 1 more

Help is on the way? Pritzker sends thousands of contract health care workers to hospitals swamped with unvaccinated patients

More Illinoisans are testing positive for COVID-19 each day than ever before — an average of 32,501 per day over the last week — and "unfortunately, right now, today, the hospitals are bearing the brunt," Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. The spike is also resulting in more deaths, with 144 on Wednesday alone, the worst daily toll in over a year.

By Mitchell Armentrout