Bears QB Justin Fields inactive vs Giants

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be inactive for Sunday’s home finale against the Giants.

That seemed obvious Friday when coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton would be the starter and Nick Foles the backup — though the Bears simply called the rookie questionable Friday. Sunday, they ruled him out.

Fields, who hurt his ankle two weeks ago and missed last week’s game against the Seahawks, has one more chance to play this season: in the season finale in Minneapolis. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Fields made progress this week but not enough to justify giving him the start at Soldier Field.

Other Bears inactives include cornerback Duke Shelley, tight end J.P. Holtz and offensive linemen Lachavious Simmons and Elijah Wilkinson.

Left tackle Jason Peters is active; he sprained his ankle in the first quarter against the Packers and was replaced by rookie Teven Jenkins. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, will suit up as well.