 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears QB Justin Fields inactive vs Giants

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be inactive for Sunday’s home finale against the Giants.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Justin Fields won’t be active Sunday.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be inactive for Sunday’s home finale against the Giants.

That seemed obvious Friday when coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton would be the starter and Nick Foles the backup — though the Bears simply called the rookie questionable Friday. Sunday, they ruled him out.

Fields, who hurt his ankle two weeks ago and missed last week’s game against the Seahawks, has one more chance to play this season: in the season finale in Minneapolis. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Fields made progress this week but not enough to justify giving him the start at Soldier Field.

Other Bears inactives include cornerback Duke Shelley, tight end J.P. Holtz and offensive linemen Lachavious Simmons and Elijah Wilkinson.

Left tackle Jason Peters is active; he sprained his ankle in the first quarter against the Packers and was replaced by rookie Teven Jenkins. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, will suit up as well.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Grants to local community groups will help archive untold history

The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation’s "Broadening Narratives" initiative has distributed nearly $1.2 million to eight groups in the Chicago area.

By Manny Ramos

Black business incubator says hello — and goodbye — to culinary artists

Washington Park’s Retreat at Currency Exchange welcomed two new culinary artists in residence this fall. But come New Year’s, all three fledgling businesses will be moving on.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Chicago outdoors: Elegant perch fishing description, winter redpoll, Mel Johnson’s buck, suburban eagle

A vivid description of perch fishing at 87th, Mel Johnson’s world-record buck, a suburban bald eagle, and a winter redpoll are among the notes from around Chicago and beyond.

By Dale Bowman

First snowstorm of season hits Chicago with over 4 inches of snow

Cold temperatures are expected before things warm up again over the coming week, forecasters said.

By Jermaine Nolen

4 killed, 2 teens among 21 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

In the city’s first fatal shooting of the year, a man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man found shot to death in Little Village

About 4:50 a.m., the man, about 40, was found in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue with a gunshot wound to his face, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire