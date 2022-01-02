Robert Quinn sets Bears’ single-season sack record

The Bears have a new sack king.

When outside linebacker Robert Quinn sacked Giants quarterback Mike Glennon for his 18th sack Sunday, he passed Richard Dent’s single-season franchise record of 17 1⁄ 2.

Quinn forced Glennon to fumble with about eight minutes to play Sunday at Soldier Field.

Dent’s 17 1⁄ 2 sacks in 1984 were a Bears single-season record — until Sunday. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had 17 the next season, too. Until Quinn’s performance this season, Dent’s 1984 and 1985 seasons were the only two in franchise history in which a player topped 12 1⁄ 2 sacks.

Dent’s sack record came in 16 games.

The Bears signed Quinn to a five-year, $70 million deal in March 2020 — and he immediately posted one of the most underwhelming seasons in the NFL, totaling two sacks despite playing across from Khalil Mack.