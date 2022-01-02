 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Robert Quinn sets Bears’ single-season sack record

Quinn forced a fumble of Glennon with about eight minutes to play Sunday at Soldier Field.

By Patrick Finley
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Robert Quinn rushes the passer against the Vikings.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears have a new sack king.

When outside linebacker Robert Quinn sacked Giants quarterback Mike Glennon for his 18th sack Sunday, he passed Richard Dent’s single-season franchise record of 17 12.

Quinn forced Glennon to fumble with about eight minutes to play Sunday at Soldier Field.

Dent’s 17 12 sacks in 1984 were a Bears single-season record — until Sunday. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had 17 the next season, too. Until Quinn’s performance this season, Dent’s 1984 and 1985 seasons were the only two in franchise history in which a player topped 12 12 sacks.

Dent’s sack record came in 16 games.

The Bears signed Quinn to a five-year, $70 million deal in March 2020 — and he immediately posted one of the most underwhelming seasons in the NFL, totaling two sacks despite playing across from Khalil Mack.

Quinn’s 2021 was as dominant as the previous year was disappointing — even with Mack hurt for more than half the season. Quinn had at least one-half a sack in 12 of 15 games before Sunday — and two or more in four games. He had a season-high 3 12 sacks against the Ravens in November.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Teams honor John Madden with tributes, moments of silence

The first NFL Sunday after Madden’s death included several tributes to the football icon.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Polling Place: Which Chicago sports story was your favorite of 2021?

Respondents weighed in on that and other matters heading into the new year.

By Steve Greenberg

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Top federal health officials look to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus

By Associated Press

Twitter bans personal Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinformation

The Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under the "strike" system Twitter launched in March.

By Associated Press

Veteran DeMar DeRozan toeing the line and delivering for the Bulls

There’s a reason this Bulls roster feels like they have a good chance to win every night they take the court, and having DeRozan as a closer is a big reason why. And as long as his toes cooperate, he’s been money in crunch-time.

By Joe Cowley

Holiday Tournament rewind: What did we learn?

That’s the question so many high school basketball enthusiasts always come out of the holidays answering.

By Joe Henricksen