Bears interview 1985 Super Bowl winner Leslie Frazier for head coach

Bills defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, a member of the Bears’ most notorious team, interviewed for the franchise’s vacant head coaching job Friday.

An Alcorn State alum, Frazier played cornerback for the Bears from 1981-85 before tearing his knee on a punt return during the Bears’ Super Bowl win against the Patriots. No Bears player had more interceptions in 1985 than Frazier’s six.

Frazier’s Bills have allowed the fewest yards and points in the NFL this season. He has the head coaching experience that the Bears crave, too, having gone 21-32 in three-and-a-half seasons with the Vikings.

Frazier — who has been a defensive coordinator for the Bengals, Vikings Bucs and Bills in his career — could be connected to the Giants soon enough. They hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM on Friday morning.

Frazier has a busy weekend; Sunday, the Bills play at the Chiefs in the second round of the AFC playoffs.

The Bears interviewed another general manager candidate Friday, too: Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. Poles has worked with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as a player personnel assistant and moving up the college scouting ranks before becoming the assistant player personnel director in 2018.