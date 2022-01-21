 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears interview 1985 Super Bowl winner Leslie Frazier for head coach

Bills defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, a member of the Bears’ most notorious team, interviewed for the franchise’s vacant head coaching job Friday.

By Patrick Finley
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier talks to players on the sideline in November.
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier talks to players on the sideline in November.
Bill Kostroun/AP

Bills defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, a member of the Bears’ most notorious team, interviewed for the franchise’s vacant head coaching job Friday.

An Alcorn State alum, Frazier played cornerback for the Bears from 1981-85 before tearing his knee on a punt return during the Bears’ Super Bowl win against the Patriots. No Bears player had more interceptions in 1985 than Frazier’s six.

Frazier’s Bills have allowed the fewest yards and points in the NFL this season. He has the head coaching experience that the Bears crave, too, having gone 21-32 in three-and-a-half seasons with the Vikings.

Frazier — who has been a defensive coordinator for the Bengals, Vikings Bucs and Bills in his career — could be connected to the Giants soon enough. They hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM on Friday morning.

Frazier has a busy weekend; Sunday, the Bills play at the Chiefs in the second round of the AFC playoffs.

The Bears interviewed another general manager candidate Friday, too: Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. Poles has worked with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as a player personnel assistant and moving up the college scouting ranks before becoming the assistant player personnel director in 2018.

In This Stream

Making changes at Halas Hall

View all 50 stories

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Omicron anguish: Cook County records 14,000th COVID-19 death as worst surge wanes — but fatalities rise

The state has averaged 107 deaths per day over the past week, which saw Cook County lose a total of 425 residents to the virus — the worst week since mid-November 2020.

By Mitchell Armentrout

It’s obvious Richard Irvin is a Republican

Irvin may not make it through the primary, but if he does win, he has a shot at giving Pritzker a run for his money,

By Rich Miller

NFL coaching searches: Predicting hires for Bears, 7 other teams

With eight teams looking for new coaches, here’s a projection of who fits where.

By Jason Lieser

Family of man who died after falling from moving party bus reaches settlement with company

Select Limousine, owner of the bus, had never inspected a door that had improperly aligned locks, according to lawyers for the family of James Larsen.

By Sophie Sherry

The Big 10: Kofi Cockburn the latest Illinois star to be sidelined with a concussion

As trends go, this whole Noggin U. deal stinks.

By Steve Greenberg

Brazil bids farewell to its beloved samba queen Elza Soares

Soares rose to stardom in spite of a difficult upbringing and being a Black woman in a country where slavery has left a stark legacy of inequality.

By Associated Press