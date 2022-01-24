Bears interview potential GM Morocco Brown

The Bears are looking at one of their former personnel men as a possible general manager.

Their search continued Monday with an interview with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, who was their assistant director of pro personnel from 2001 through ‘07. The team also interviewed Steelers vice president Omar Khan on Monday as it began the third week of its search to replace Ryan Pace.

Landing with the Bears was Brown’s big break, and he parlayed it into becoming director of player personnel for Washington and vice president of player personnel for the Browns before joining Ballard in Indianapolis.

With the Colts, Brown was part of a staff that drafted three all-pros: guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor.

After talking with Khan and Brown, the Bears have now interviewed 13 candidates for the general manager opening. They also need to hire a head coach and have said they prefer to finalize the general manager first.