 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears interview potential GM Morocco Brown

Brown worked in personnel for the Bears form 2001 through ‘07 and is now with the Colts.

By Jason Lieser
The Bears are searching for a new general manager after firing Ryan Pace this month.
AP Photos

The Bears are looking at one of their former personnel men as a possible general manager.

Their search continued Monday with an interview with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, who was their assistant director of pro personnel from 2001 through ‘07. The team also interviewed Steelers vice president Omar Khan on Monday as it began the third week of its search to replace Ryan Pace.

Landing with the Bears was Brown’s big break, and he parlayed it into becoming director of player personnel for Washington and vice president of player personnel for the Browns before joining Ballard in Indianapolis.

With the Colts, Brown was part of a staff that drafted three all-pros: guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor.

After talking with Khan and Brown, the Bears have now interviewed 13 candidates for the general manager opening. They also need to hire a head coach and have said they prefer to finalize the general manager first.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

New elevated bike trail eyed for West Side

Similar to The 606, the Altenheim Line proposal calls for a greenway along an elevated rail line, except advocates want to avoid pressures for displacement.

By David Roeder

Building great sandwiches means using great breads

The most beneficial nutrient most breads can offer is fiber. Ideally, look for breads containing at least two grams of fiber per slice and rolls providing at least three grams per roll.

By Environmental Nutrition

Hub for food startups planned in Grand Boulevard

The city has accepted a developer’s proposal to convert the building at 5021 S. Wabash Ave. into commercial cooking facilities and test kitchens.

By David Roeder

Brittney Spencer ‘telling my story’ and paving the way for Black artists in country music

"I feel like a three-minute song can sometimes encapsulate everything that you’ve been thinking and experiencing for years," says Spencer.

By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times

Man admits helping embezzle $190K to buy boat named after Harry Potter spell

William A. Kowalski struck a two-year deal with federal prosecutors known as a deferred-prosecution agreement in the case involving a Bridgeport bank. If he holds up his end of the bargain, prosecutors are expected to dismiss the charges.

By Jon Seidel

Finance Committee rejects settlement tied to allegations of police wrongdoing

Lenora Bonds’ son Terrence Harris was shot to death by three CPD officers in 2013 after Bonds called 911 to report her son was threatening her with two knives. A sergeant — who had received crisis intervention training — arrived, and was stabbed in the face, a lawyer for the city said.

By Fran Spielman