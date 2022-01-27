 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor leaves for Panthers

Tabor worked under coaches Lovie Smith and Matt Nagy in separate stints with the Bears.

By Jason Lieser
Tabor spent a total of seven seasons with the Bears.
AP Photos

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is leaving for the same position with the Panthers. They announced the agreement Thursday.

Tabor was an assistant special teams coach for the Bears from 2008 through ’10 under coach Lovie Smith and returned as a coordinator when Matt Nagy took over in 2018.

The Bears were ninth in longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings each of the last two seasons. Meanwhile, the Panthers were 28th this season.

Tabor helped steer the Bears out of their skid at kicker after Cody Parkey struggled in 2018 and Eddy Pineiro got hurt after a solid 2019 season. Tabor coached kicker Cairo Santos as he set the franchise record for field-goal accuracy in 2020 at 93.9%, and he followed by making 86.7% this season.

Tabor also took over the Bears as acting head coach when Nagy tested positive for the coronavirus and missed the Week 8 game against the 49ers.

With the Bears hiring Matt Eberflus as their new coach Thursday, there figures to be significant — if not total — turnover on the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai has already interviewed for another job, and it seems unlikely Eberflus will retain offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Jan. 27-Feb. 2

TimeLine Theatre’s ‘Relentless,’ a Punch Brothers concert and an innovative Illinois Holocaust Museum exhibit are among the entertainment options this week.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

A tough but necessary call on busing for CPS students

The School Board has voted in favor of a resolution directing the district to put special needs students as top priority for bus service, starting in March, if CPS can’t find enough drivers by then.

By CST Editorial Board

Dr. Jeremiah Stamler, “Father of Preventive Cardiology,” dies at 102 

The Northwestern University professor was "essentially the world expert on the causes and potential prevention of heart disease."

By Maureen O'Donnell

In the months before he allegedly shot and killed a young girl, a 16-year-old boy used a gun in three carjackings and got probation

Emilio Corripio was ordered held without bond Thursday on charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

By Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson

The Bears wanted ‘leadership,’ yet they chose a first-time head coach and GM

Because neither Matt Eberflus nor Ryan Poles has led a team before, it’s all projection — George McCaskey’s projection.

By Patrick Finley

Get to bottom of ethics probe on Rep. Marie Newman before June election

At issue is whether Newman offered a federal job to a potential 2020 primary challenger in exchange for him agreeing not to run against her.

By CST Editorial Board