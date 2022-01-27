 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears to hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as new head coach

He will become the 17th coach in team history, following the recently fired Matt Nagy.

By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
Matt Eberflus has been the Colts’ defensive coordinator the last four seasons.
Matt Eberflus has been the Colts’ defensive coordinator the last four seasons.
Zach Bolinger/AP

The Bears are hiring Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their head coach, a source said.

It will be the first head-coaching job for Eberflus, 51, at any level. After 17 years as an assistant at Toledo and Missouri, he began coaching in the NFL as the Browns’ linebackers coach in 2009. He spent two seasons in that role, then seven as linebackers coach for the Cowboys.

Colts coach Frank Reich hired him as defensive coordinator in 2018. Over Eberflus’ four seasons, the Colts allowed the 10th-fewest points, had the second-most takeaways and yielded the third-fewest yards per carry.

The Colts allowed 21 or fewer points in 31 of his 65 games.

The Bears appeared to be down to three finalists when they hired general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday. Poles interviewed Jim Caldwell his first day, then Dan Quinn and Eberflus on Wednesday.

Quinn interviewed with six of the nine teams that had openings, but NFL Network reported Thursday he informed teams he intends to return to the Cowboys as defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.

The job has been open since the Bears fired Matt Nagy on Jan. 10. Nagy opened with a 12-4 record and NFC North title in 2018, but went 22-27 over the next three seasons and never got his offense rolling.

In This Stream

Making changes at Halas Hall

View all 69 stories

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

11-year-old boy charged with armed carjacking in West Englewood in November

The boy was identified as one of the people who stole a car at gunpoint from two women in the 6700 block of South Honore Street on Nov. 19, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retires from NFL after 18 seasons

"The time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats, and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children," Roethlisberger said in a video posted on social media. "I retire from football a truly grateful man."

By USA TODAY SPORTS

2 killed, 6 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

The fatal attacks occurred in Brighton Park and Lawndale.

By Cindy Hernandez

Man seriously wounded in exchange of gunfire with Chicago Police officers on Lower Wacker Drive

The shooting happened after officers pulled over a stolen car in the 200 block of East Lower Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police.

By Sophie Sherry

Dear Abby: Should I reach out to my son, a meth addict now in jail?

The longtime drug user has made no attempt to maintain a relationship with his father, who wouldn’t mind if his son was out of his life.

By Abigail Van Buren

On Janet Jackson documentary, the discreet singer (almost) tells all for you

Thoughtfully and passionately, artist opens up her childhood, her first marriage and her superstar brother Michael.

By Richard Roeper