Bears predictions: Week 7 vs. Patriots

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ “Monday Night Football” game at the Patriots:

RICK MORRISSEY

Patriots, 24-13

Something tells me that Bill Belichick is going to figure how to control Justin Fields the runner and dare him to beat him through the air. This probably isn’t the game to look for signs of progress from Fields.Season: 4-2.

RICK TELANDER

Patriots, 28-19

A Bears win in Gillette Stadium on a Monday Night game doesn’t seem possible under any conditions. That is, even if the Bears were the better team, which they’re not. The Bears have found interesting ways to lose, and Belichick will give them a fresh one.Season: 4-2.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Patriots, 28-9

Belichick was too effusive with his praise of the Bears and his history against young quarterbacks can’t beignored. Even with extra days to prepare, this doesn’t add up to a win. Season: 3-3.

PATRICK FINLEY

Patriots, 20-9

Call it the curse of a Mooning McMahon: the Bears are 1-8 against the Patriots since beating them in Super Bowl XX. The lone win —in in 2000, Belichick’s first season— was so long ago that the Bears’ punter in that game, Louie Aguiar, is now in his sixth year of AARP eligibility. Season: 3-3.

JASON LIESER

Patriots, 24-13

The Patriots’ defense is always a challenge, and now their offense is starting to click. That’s scary for the Bears, who don’t seem to have a handle on any aspect at the moment. Season: 3-3.

MARK POTASH

Patriots, 23-13

After a disappointing loss to the Commanders on a short week, the Bears should be better following a mini-bye of self-scouting and reflection. But they’re at the wrong place at the wrong time against the Patriots on the road on “Monday Night Football.”Season: 4-2.

