Bears predictions: Week 11 at Falcons

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the 4-6 Falcons:

RICK MORRISSEY

Falcons, 27-24

Basically, the Bears and the Falcons are the same team. Very good rushing attack. Mediocre passing team. Bad defense. I’m not doing a good job of selling this game, am I. Well, welcome to the NFL. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so if you like your yards to come with a cloud of dust, this one’s for you. Season: 6-4.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 27-25

Justin Fields was born in Georgia. Does that matter to the kid? Can he run for 200 yards in his pro homecoming to the Peach State? But even 300 yards won’t matter if the Bears defense can’t stop the talented but well-traveled, ever-dubious Marcus Mariota. A little luck wouldn’t hurt. And a made extra point when needed. Season: 5-5.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Bears, 28-27

Atlanta is not a good team, but they are still technically playing for something. I’d like to see the Bears cut it loose in the passing game. The Falcons defense should allow for that. The Bears have struggled with finishing games. Here’s hoping this week is the breakthrough. Season: 5-5.

PATRICK FINLEY

Falcons, 42-40

The Lions allow the most yards in the NFL, the Falcons the second-most. Unlike their brethren in Honolulu blue, though, the Falcons are only one game out of first place in their division. Crazy. Season: 5-5.

JASON LIESER

Bears, 31-27

The Bears’ offense is good for about 30 points per game right now. Also, their defense is good to give up 30 or so. That’s far from a formula for success, but it does make for entertaining Sundays. Season: 5-5.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 34-31

Another benefit of having a dangerous quarterback and productive offense that Bears fans aren’t used — both work better indoors. But they’ll have to find a way to stop Mariota, who is due for a good game. There’s always something. Season: 6-4.