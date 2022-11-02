The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Tua Tagovailoa: Soldier Field turf ‘isn’t as good as other places’

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t looking forward to stepping foot on the Soldier Field turf on Sunday afternoon, and it has little to do with the Bears.

Patrick Finley
   
“For guys who haven’t played in Chicago or who haven’t set foot there, the field, I would say isn’t as good as other places,” he told Dolphins reporters on Wednesday. “We’ll have to figure that out with the cleats that we wear and whatnot.”

Tagovailoa played in a preseason game at Soldier Field on Aug. 14, 2021, after days of joint practices at Halas Hall. Soldier Field typically is re-sodded after preseason games and before the start of the regular season. This year, the field was chewed up by summer concerts during the month of August.

Tagovailoa addressed weather conditions in Chicago and his scouting report about the Bears. But when asked what he remembered about the joint practices, Tagovailoa returned to the field conditions of the game.

“The first thing that came to mind was the field— obviously, the condition of the field,” he said.

