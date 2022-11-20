The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Bears evaluating QB Justin Fields’ injured left shoulder

Already playing through leg pain, Fields got hurt in the final two minutes on a run.

By  Jason Lieser
   
merlin_109758205.jpg

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears after Fields’ rushing touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775825702

Kevin C. Cox, Getty

ATLANTA — Bears quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left, non-throwing shoulder late in the 27-24 loss to the Falcons, and the injury was evaluated by medical staff immediately after the game.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who has given as little injury information as possible this season, said he would give an update on Fields on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming game at the Jets.

Falcons cornerback Dee Alford hit Fields at the end of a one-yard designed run as he went out of bounds with 1:42 left, and Fields landed on his left shoulder.

He scrambled on the next play, then threw an interception off running back David Montgomery’s fingertips for a game-ending interception.

Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards with a touchdown to Darnell Mooney and the late interception for an 84.0 passer rating. He also ran 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.

