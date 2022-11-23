Bears coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields won’t go on injured reserve

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was noncommittal about quarterback Justin Fields’ status for the game against the Jets as he deals with a shoulder injury. He said Fields is day-to-day and will go through a walk-through Wednesday.

Most importantly, Eberflus said going on injured reserve is not a consideration for Fields.

Because the Bears are having a walk-through Wednesday instead of a practice, they are required to estimate how much any injured player would have been able to participate if they’d held a real practice.

Fields hurt his left (non-throwing) shoulder with 1:42 left in the Bears’ 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday when cornerback Dee Alford knocked him out of bounds. He played the last two plays, ending with an interception, but Eberflus said Monday everything was on the table as far as him playing this week or going on injured reserve.

The injury came at a particularly inconvenient time for Fields as he enjoys the best stretch of his career.

Over his last seven games, he has completed 63.4% of his passes, averaged 167.3 yards per game and thrown for 11 touchdowns against four interceptions for a 97.6 passer rating. He also averaged 98.1 yards rushing per game and scored six touchdowns.

If Fields is out, veteran Trevor Siemian is in line to start against the Jets. The Bears have also had Nathan Peterman on their practice squad the entire season.

Siemian, 30, has thrown one pass this season. He started four games for the Saints last season and averaged 231 yards with eight touchdowns, three interceptions and an 86.7 passer rating. He also started one game for the Jets as a backup in 2019.

