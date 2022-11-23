The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields won’t go on injured reserve

Fields injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder on the final drive against the Falcons on Sunday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields won’t go on injured reserve
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the sideline during the Falcons game.

Fields threw for 153 yards and ran for 85 against the Falcons.

Getty

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was noncommittal about quarterback Justin Fields’ status for the game against the Jets as he deals with a shoulder injury. He said Fields is day-to-day and will go through a walk-through Wednesday.

Most importantly, Eberflus said going on injured reserve is not a consideration for Fields.

Because the Bears are having a walk-through Wednesday instead of a practice, they are required to estimate how much any injured player would have been able to participate if they’d held a real practice.

Fields hurt his left (non-throwing) shoulder with 1:42 left in the Bears’ 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday when cornerback Dee Alford knocked him out of bounds. He played the last two plays, ending with an interception, but Eberflus said Monday everything was on the table as far as him playing this week or going on injured reserve.

The injury came at a particularly inconvenient time for Fields as he enjoys the best stretch of his career.

Over his last seven games, he has completed 63.4% of his passes, averaged 167.3 yards per game and thrown for 11 touchdowns against four interceptions for a 97.6 passer rating. He also averaged 98.1 yards rushing per game and scored six touchdowns.

If Fields is out, veteran Trevor Siemian is in line to start against the Jets. The Bears have also had Nathan Peterman on their practice squad the entire season.

Siemian, 30, has thrown one pass this season. He started four games for the Saints last season and averaged 231 yards with eight touchdowns, three interceptions and an 86.7 passer rating. He also started one game for the Jets as a backup in 2019.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Jets bench QB Zach Wilson for Bears game
Everyone will be unsatisfied if Bears QB Justin Fields has to sit because of injury
Mel Kiper Jr.: ‘No top-10 receiver right now’ in 2023 draft
Bears star Devin Hester makes semifinalist cut for Hall of Fame; Lance Briggs out
Bears’ David Montgomery on fateful pick: ‘I could have caught it’
Film review: Bears QB Justin Fields shows better accuracy vs. Falcons before game-ending interception
The Latest
The Jets’ Zach Wilson was benched Wednesday.
Bears
Jets bench QB Zach Wilson for Bears game
The Bears won’t face the second pick in last year’s draft on Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Part of a series of murals along a CTA Orange Line retaining wall that spotlights video game and comic book characters. The image at left, painted by the artist Rawooh, shows “Angela,” who originated in the Spawn comic book series. The gamer image in the middle was done by Viril the Mouse. Many Super Mario Bros. images at right were done by members of the CAB crew of graffiti artists.
Entertainment and Culture
Donkey Kong, Mario, Spawn make SW Side stretch of murals a retro video game, comic book celebration
Chicago artists “Peas” and “Doer” organized a three-day “paint jam” this summer that drew dozens of graffiti and street artists to a retaining wall along 49th Street where they recreated iconic and lesser-known characters.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Notre Dame place-kicker Blake Grupe (99) reacts with teammates after kicking an extra point against Boston College.
College Sports
Notre Dame-USC rivalry game features revitalized programs
While the Irish won’t make the CFP playoffs, the Trojans must win to have a chance.
By Greg Beacham | Associated Press
 
A 3D image, made by the Illinois Natural History Survey,&nbsp;&nbsp;of Julian’s Reef off Lake Forest/Highland Park on Lake Michigan.
Outdoors
Lake Michigan reef mapping is making advances
Mapping of the reefs in the Illinois waters of Lake Michigan by the Illinois Natural History Survey is advancing quickly with modern technology.
By Dale Bowman
 
President Joe Biden speaks at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina on Monday at a Thanksgiving dinner with members of the military and their families.
Editorials
Here’s hoping for a Thanksgiving of cheer
Thanksgiving season provides a warm and welcome opportunity to come together and appreciate family, friends and food.
By CST Editorial Board
 