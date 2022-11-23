Jets bench QB Zach Wilson for Bears game

The Bears won’t face Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the second pick in last year’s draft, on Sunday.

He was benched Wednesday in favor of backup Mike White. Wilson won’t even be active Sunday; Joe Flacco will be the backup and he’ll be a healthy scratch.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that Wilson — who was drafted nine spots ahead of Bears quarterback Justin Fields — needed a “reset” this season.

“We haven’t wavered in our belief that he’s the future of this franchise,” he said.

That’s hard to believe. Wilson hit the low point of his Jets career in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots. He completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and a 50.8 passer rating while being sacked four times. The Jets managed two yards in the entire second half.

The BYU alum drew the ire of the fan base — and apparently his bosses too — with a postgame news conference in which he claimed little responsibility for the team’s struggles.

