The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

How many teams, including Jets, regret bypassing Bears QB Justin Fields in draft?

Plenty of teams weren’t sold on Fields then, but they must be now. Unlike 2017, when they took Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall, it looks like the Bears are getting the last laugh on the 2021 draft.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE How many teams, including Jets, regret bypassing Bears QB Justin Fields in draft?
A photo of Justin Fields from draft night in 2021.

Fields went fourth among quarterbacks in 2021, but stands even with Trevor Lawrence at the top of the class now.

AP Photos

The Bears made themselves a permanent punchline by trading up to take Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft, then watching eventual megastar Patrick Mahomes go eight picks later to the Chiefs.

In his lone appearance at Soldier Field, he mocked them for it by counting to 10 on his fingers after rushing for a touchdown on his way to a blowout and, ultimately, a championship.

The Bears will get endless eyerolls for that error.

But it looks like they’ll be the ones laughing about the 2021 draft, when several teams declined the opportunity to take Justin Fields. He went fourth among quarterbacks that year and lasted all the way to No. 11, long after the Jets took Zach Wilson at No. 2.

It’s possible neither Fields nor Wilson will play when the Bears visit the Jets on Sunday, but for very different reasons. Fields is on a seven-game tear that has rocketed the franchise’s hopes to new heights but has a separated left (non-throwing) shoulder), while Wilson has been straight-up benched for sputtering on the field and on the mic.

It has gotten so bad for the Jets that coach Robert Saleh said Wilson needs “a reset” because he can’t fix his fundamentals and prepare for games at the same time.

“Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh insisted. He circled back with, “This is not putting a nail in his coffin.”

If it reaches a point where the coach feels that needs to be said publicly, it’s a mess.

Imagine if that was the conversation around Fields halfway through his second season.

Instead, he has reasserted himself within that draft class. He now stands right where he did as a college star: Right there with Trevor Lawrence at the top. There’s a solid case for either of them as the NFL’ most promising second-year quarterback.

Lawrence is the more prolific passer, but Fields is the best running quarterback in the league. Lawrence is averaging 251.2 yards passing and rushing combined for the Jaguars and has produced 16 total touchdowns this season, while Fields has averaged 225.1 and put up 20.

Mac Jones has the best passer rating at 89.3, but the Bears saw how shaky his job security is when the Patriots benched him during their game last month.

Fields is almost 10 points better in passer rating for his career than Wilson, and that’s with almost half his starts coming under Matt Nagy. It’s hard to have any read on Lance, who is out for the season with a broken ankle and has played just eight games.

It was a loaded, but strange draft at the position. Lawrence and Fields were the stars of the sport. Jones had just won a championship at Alabama. But Wilson shot up draft boards despite being relatively untested at BYU, as did Lance from North Dakota State.

Lawrence held his spot as one of the most coveted quarterbacks in recent draft history and went No. 1, but Fields fell behind Wilson and Lance.

After Lance went third to the 49ers, several quarterback-needy teams bypassed Fields: the Falcons, Lions, Panthers and Broncos. They weren’t sold.

The Broncos ended up sending two first- and two second-round picks to the Seahawks to get Russell Wilson and now wish they hadn’t. The other three teams are still searching.

Going into this season, the Texans’ Davis Mills — a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2021 — was ahead of Fields statistically across the board. Now it’s not even close.

He had no guarantees when the Bears fired everyone who helped draft him and brought in general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. Now it’s hard to imagine the Bears spending their likely top-five pick in the upcoming draft on a quarterback.

Fields’ leap is a credit firstly to his own development and skill, but it’s also a result of the Bears cleaning up an egregiously bad fit between him and Nagy and bringing in Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Nagy made the same counterintuitive mistake with Fields that he did with Trubisky by steering him away from the style of play that had worked for him his entire football life. They heard “win from the pocket” on repeat. Nagy probably had it stitched onto a throw pillow in his office.

That’s no longer a saying at Halas Hall.

Getsy is a first-time NFL offensive coordinator and Eberflus is a first-time head coach, and neither has handled everything perfectly this season, but their willingness to adjust opened the door for Fields to show his talent.

He responded with a run that could alter the course of the franchise. The Bears have averaged 25.3 points over their last seven games, up from 16 over the first four games and 21 for the entire Nagy era.

If Fields and Wilson stay on their current trajectories, the Jets will join the growing list of teams that can’t believe they missed out on such a dynamic talent.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notebook: Trestan Ebner ready for more work
Justin Fields limited, but still could start vs. Jets
Bears QB Justin Fields remains limited in practice
Luke Getsy: Last Bears drive ‘turned into a pretty bad thing pretty quickly’
Bears predictions: Week 12 at Jets
Halas Intrigue, Episode 259: All about Justin’s shoulder
The Latest
merlin_109757951.jpg
Sports
Bears notebook: Trestan Ebner ready for more work
The rookie running back was undaunted by modest production against the Falcons — eight yards on six carries. “I know if you look at the stats, you’ll be like, ‘This guy didn’t do anything.’ But if you turn on the film and watch, you’ll see there was something there.’
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_109762057.jpg
Sports
Justin Fields limited, but still could start vs. Jets
The Bears quarterback is trying to play through a separated left shoulder, with back-up Trevor Siemian ready to start if he can’t go. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the uncertainty is not a problem. “If he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. If he’s not, he’s not.”
By Mark Potash
 
Monique Michelle Harris, owner of The Beauty Experience at 2438 W. 63rd St. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, stands inside her shop, Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Business
Over 50 businesses taking part in Southwest Side’s Small Business Saturday event
“You don’t have to go down to Michigan Avenue to shop, you can shop right here on the Southwest Side,” said Rodney Watt, director of development for the group organizing the event, now in its 10th year.
By Michael Loria
 
Shoppers on North Michigan Avenue in 2021.
For shoppers, the big event goes well beyond Black Friday
Experts say more people started holiday shopping weeks ago, with many taking advantage of early-bird discounts.
By David Roeder
 
Patrick Kane celebrates his goal Sunday against the Penguins.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane still ‘happy to be playing hockey,’ even as Blackhawks struggle
Kane raved earlier this season about how much happier and healthier the Hawks’ collective mood was this season. That has waned somewhat — but not disappeared — as wins have become scarcer.
By Ben Pope
 