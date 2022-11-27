The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

QB Trevor Siemian, Bears trail Jets by seven at halftime

Given the chaos of the two hours leading up to kickoff Sunday, the Bears look surprisingly composed Sunday. That’s not good enough to lead against the reeling Jets, though.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian drops back to the pass in the first quarter Sunday.

Al Bello/Getty Images

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Given the chaos of the two hours leading up to kickoff Sunday, the Bears look surprisingly composed Sunday. That’s not good enough to lead against the reeling Jets, though. The Bears trail 17-10 on two Garrett Wilson touchdown catches at a rainy MetLife Stadium.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian is 8 of 11 for 127 yards and a 141.1 passer rating. New Jets starter Mike White has been even better, though, completing 16-of-20 passes for 235 yards and a 149 passer rating.

The Bears ruled out quarterback Justin Fields with a separated left shoulder 90 minutes before kickoff, then said that Siemian, who was set to start, hurt his oblique during the early warmup period. As game time grew closer, though, Siemian split warmups snaps with third-stringer Nathan Peterman, who’d been promoted from the practice squad a day earlier.

Siemian eventually started.

He looked ready. He led the Bears to a field goal on the first drive and, trailing 7-3, led them on his scond nine-play, 71-yard drive in as many possessions. A 31-yard pass to receiver Chase Claypool set up the Bears’ touchdown two plays later — a throw across the middle of the end zone that Byron Pringle snatched away from a defender.

The Bears lost safety Eddie Jackson, their defensive leader, midway through the second quarter. He collapsed to the ground, seemingly untouched, on a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Wilson. He has a foot injury and won’t return.

Wilson caught an eight-yard touchdown to end the Jets’ first possession. They attempted a field goal on their third drive, but the holder fumbled the snap and was flagged for an illegal forward pass.

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein got his chance with 12 seconds to play, making a 57-yard field goal in a downpour to go ahead by seven.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears lose top WR Darnell Mooney to left ankle injury against Jets
Bears star S Eddie Jackson knocked out of Jets game with foot injury
Bears QB Justin Fields won’t play vs. Jets — and Trevor Siemian will after all
Amid a blur of bad news, stress and sadness, Illinois’ Bret Bielema finds a reason to smile
With Justin Fields questionable, Bears promote QB Nathan Peterman
The Bears have become unlikely action heroes in Las Vegas
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls still searching for consistency, and doing so on tough road trip
Only this Bulls team can beat Eastern Conference-leading Boston twice, defeat Milwaukee in it’s own backyard, and still have losses to Orlando and San Antonio on the resume. An explanation? Veteran DeMar DeRozan wishes he had one.
By Joe Cowley
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney catching a pass against the Cowboys.
Bears
Bears lose top WR Darnell Mooney to left ankle injury against Jets
Star safety Eddie Jackson left the game earlier with a foot injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves the team flag to celebrate Saturday’s win over Ohio State.
College Sports
Michigan moves up to No. 2 in AP college football poll
The Wolverines (12-0) reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Bears safety Eddie Jackson went down on a non-contact injury in the second quarter against the Jets.
Bears
Bears star S Eddie Jackson knocked out of Jets game with foot injury
The Bears already were missing two defensive starters because of injuries.
By Jason Lieser
 
Alex Stalock is treated after suffering a concussion Nov. 1.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Alex Stalock close to return, but Jarred Tinordi injured
The veteran goaltender, who impressed in October but suffered a concussion Nov. 1, joined Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom in morning skate Sunday.
By Ben Pope
 