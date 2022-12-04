Bears crumble all around in 28-19 loss to Packers, ending on Justin Fields’ 2 INTs

The Bears squandered their chance to topple the Packers, but Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the one who buried them this time. They did it to themselves with missed kicks, shoddy run defense and a brutal interception at the end by Justin Fields.

The Packers beat the Bears 28-19 as Mason Crosby put them ahead with 32-yard field goal with 4:49 left, and cornerback Jaire Alexander picked Fields at the Green Bay 28-yard line with 2:52 remaining as the Bears were looking for a field goal or more to win it.

The final blow came when the Bears needed a stop to get the ball back and have another shot, but gave up a 46-yard touchdown run to wide receiver Christian Watson. The Packers cemented it on a two-point conversion pass from Rodgers to tight end Marcedes Lewis, putting it out of Fields’ reach at 28-19.

On the Bears’ last, desperate push, Fields threw another interception, this time by Keisean Nixon at the Packers’ 5-yard line.

In his return from a separated non-throwing shoulder, Fields completed 20 of 25 passes for 254 yards and a 75.7 passer rating. He also ran six times for 71 yards, including a 56-yard scramble for a touchdown.

Rodgers was unimpressive and erratic, completing just 18 of 31 passes for 182 yards and an 85.7 rating.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos, who set the franchise record by making 93.8% of his field goals in 2020 and was at 94.1% going into the game, missed an extra point on David Montgomery’s touchdown run in the second quarter and missed short on a 40-yarder with 11:40 remaining.

The Bears also allowed running back A.J. Dillon to go for 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

The win was the Packers’ 787th, moving them one ahead of the Bears for the NFL’s all-time lead.

